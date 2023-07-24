Drake says fan has ‘some serious life evaluating to do’ after throwing a vape onstage

Another day, another musician who gets something thrown at them while performing.

The latest victim — Drake.

At a recent show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Canadian rapper stopped his performance to call out a fan who tossed a vape at him mid-set.

“Did you throw a vape up here? Come on,” Drake told the Thursday night crowd. “Hey … Who threw this? Who threw the vape?”

Video of the interaction was shared on the New York City venue’s official Instagram account with a caption reading, “Reminder: You cannot vape at Barclays Center.”

He then proceeded to question the vape-thrower’s concert-going etiquette and personal life decisions.

“There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f— Barclays Center,” the “Passionfruit” artist said as he kicked around the vape. “You got some real life evaluating to do, throwing this f— lemon-mint vape up here, thinking I’m about to vape with you at the Barclays.”

Earlier this month, Drake was midway through a rendition of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious” when a cellphone flew out of the crowd at Chicago’s United Center and smacked him in the wrist. The “God’s Plan” singer kept performing, uninjured, if not confused as to why someone would throw an object at him mid-show.

Drake’s two experiences are just the latest in a string of incidents where fans have chucked objects ranging from phones to jewelry to cremated ashes at performers, including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Harry Styles. Meanwhile, on Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Morgan Wallen fielded a flying black brassiere — no harm, no foul.

Times staff writer August Brown contributed to this report.