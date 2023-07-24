Advertisement
Music

Drake says fan has ‘some serious life evaluating to do’ after throwing a vape onstage

Drake poses for photos at a red carpet event in a burgundy blazer, black shirt and gold necklace
Drake offered some pointed thoughts recently after a fan threw a vape onstage while the rapper performed.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Another day, another musician who gets something thrown at them while performing.

The latest victim — Drake.

At a recent show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Canadian rapper stopped his performance to call out a fan who tossed a vape at him mid-set.

From left: Bebe Rexha, Drake and Kelsea Ballerini perform.

Music

What’s behind the epidemic of concertgoers throwing stuff at artists?

On Wednesday, Drake became the latest artist to get hit by an object hurled by a fan at a concert. Should we blame the pandemic? Social media? Lazy bouncers?

Advertisement

“Did you throw a vape up here? Come on,” Drake told the Thursday night crowd. “Hey … Who threw this? Who threw the vape?”

Video of the interaction was shared on the New York City venue’s official Instagram account with a caption reading, “Reminder: You cannot vape at Barclays Center.”

He then proceeded to question the vape-thrower’s concert-going etiquette and personal life decisions.

Harry Styles in a sparkly, silver fringe body suit singing on a stage and holding a microphone in his right hand

Music

We’re still doing this? Concertgoer throws object and hits Harry Styles at Vienna show

Harry Styles was hit once again by an object while performing. He’s just the latest artist subjected to unruly fan behavior that has recently affected fellow singers Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max.

“There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f— Barclays Center,” the “Passionfruit” artist said as he kicked around the vape. “You got some real life evaluating to do, throwing this f— lemon-mint vape up here, thinking I’m about to vape with you at the Barclays.”

Earlier this month, Drake was midway through a rendition of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious” when a cellphone flew out of the crowd at Chicago’s United Center and smacked him in the wrist. The “God’s Plan” singer kept performing, uninjured, if not confused as to why someone would throw an object at him mid-show.

Drake’s two experiences are just the latest in a string of incidents where fans have chucked objects ranging from phones to jewelry to cremated ashes at performers, including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Harry Styles. Meanwhile, on Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Morgan Wallen fielded a flying black brassiere — no harm, no foul.

Advertisement

Times staff writer August Brown contributed to this report.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement