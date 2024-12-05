Flavor Flav says his botched backstage meet-up with Backstreet Boys was ‘poorly handled’

Flavor Flav said he was “embarrassed” after NBC booted him from the Backstreet Boys’ dressing room at Wednesday night’s Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting.

Flavor Flav is offering greater insight into his confrontation with security at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

On Wednesday, the “Shake Your Booty” hitmaker in a since-deleted X post described his alleged clash with the annual holiday event’s security detail. According to his account, he was escorted backstage to greet the Backstreet Boys — among the night’s performing acts — in the group’s dressing room. Shortly after arriving, the rapper said he was abruptly informed that host network NBC “does not want me in this area and I need to leave.”

Representatives for NBC and the Backstreet Boys did not reply immediately Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

Advertisement

At the same time he was being ousted, Flavor Flav said that NBC’s “social media woman came up and asked to capture social content.”

“What did I ever do to NBC or anyone?” he asked. “All I ever do is try to spread joy and love… and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics.” (Flavor Flav sponsored the U.S. women’s water polo team at this summer’s Olympic Games, also serving as the sport’s official hype man.)

The post was live for less than an hour and was followed by a second in which Flavor Flav said his “spirit was broken.”

Advertisement

“I posted and quickly deleted something last night,” he wrote in another post Thursday on X . “I was embarrassed by some language and actions by security guards throwing their weight around.”

The founding member of seminal hip-hop group Public Enemy called the situation “poorly handled” and thanked fans for the support he received after his initial post. He also expressed regret that buzz related to the alleged incident “takes away from the incredible performances and everyone’s hard work.”

A representative for Flavor Flav similarly told The Times that outside of Thursday’s statement, the rapper “doesn’t really want to speak about [the incident] and create any negative headlines.”

Advertisement

Capping off his Thursday post, Flavor Flav said he “stayed and watched the Backstreet Boys from side stage just as it started to snow.” He attached footage of the band’s performance, calling vocalist Howie Dorough “one of the NICEST guys in the music industry” and his fellow band members “real good people.”