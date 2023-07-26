Lizzo helps a young fan stand up to her bullies: ‘Don’t talk about my bestie!’

Lizzo has a gift for making people feel special.

A heartwarming video of the “Special” artist at a recent concert in Sydney encouraging a young fan to stand up to her bullies has gone viral this week on social media. In the clip, Lizzo invites 11-year-old Monroe Mills onstage after spotting her sign in the crowd.

“Pls help me show my haters that I’m 100% that b—,” read the poster, which references Lizzo’s hit song “Truth Hurts.”

“You don’t need my help,” the pop musician told the little girl holding the sign.

Advertisement

“You are so cool. You are that chick. Your hair, laid. You got the glitter on your arms. You got the lipstick poppin’. You got the face glitter. You look good, so how do you need my help?”

Speaking into a microphone provided by a member of the production crew, Monroe replied, “I get bullied on social media, and they always tell me I’m not good enough ’cause I like to dance and sing, and I want to be like you. I love you.”

After listening to Monroe’s story, Lizzo instructed the production staff to escort the aspiring performer to the stage, where the “About Damn Time” hitmaker placed her arm around the young concertgoer and delivered an empowering speech.

“How could somebody say something hurtful or harmful to a young person like this?” Lizzo said.

“The words that we say have a long-lasting effect on people. And Monroe, you’re talented and you’re beautiful and you’re incredible and you’re special. You can do anything. And you’re so young. You could be the greatest dancer in the world. You have so much time. We need to take a video right now, and we need to talk to your haters.”

Advertisement

Before resuming the concert, Lizzo obtained a phone from Monroe’s mother and filmed the pre-teen showing off some of her dance moves onstage as the crowd chanted her name.

“Don’t talk about my bestie ... no more,” the Grammy winner said, turning the camera on herself. “You’re gonna have to go through me. She’s a star. She’s a diva.”

Throughout the entire exchange, Monroe wore a giant smile on her face and beamed at her idol-turned-cheerleader. Her mom later posted the video taken by Lizzo and reminisced about the moment on social media.

Still reeling from the experience, Monroe later told Australian morning show “Today,” “I can’t believe [Lizzo] even knows my name.”

“She’s so brave, and she’s so kind to everyone,” Monroe said. “She’s so cool. I love her so much.”