Chappell Roan slams fans’ ‘creepy behavior’: ‘This is a random lady you don’t know’

Chappell Roan has spoken out again about the “creepy behavior” she has faced in person and online as her popularity rises.

On Monday, the 26-year-old singer posted two videos on TikTok addressing the behavior of fans who have interacted with her in public.

“Just answer my questions for a second. If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window?” the “Hot To Go” singer asked in the first video. “Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo of you?’ and she says “No, what the f–?’ And you get mad at the random lady?”

Roan continued with more rhetorical questions. ..

“Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?” the “Pink Pony Club” singer continued. “This is a random lady you don’t know, she doesn’t know you at all. Would you assume everything you read about her online is true? I’m a random b–, you’re a random b—. Just think about that for a second, okay?”

Roan posted a second video the same day, stating that she doesn’t care that the “abuse” and “harassment” are considered “normal” for famous people.

“I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen,” the “Good Luck Babe” singer said. “That does not make it okay. That doesn’t make it normal. It doesn’t mean I want it, it doesn’t mean that I like it.”

Roan had expressed her discomfort on an episode of “The Comment Section With Drew Afualo” in July when she talked about missing how her life was before her rise to star status. She also spoke about the attention spilling onto her family.

“People are starting to be freaks like, following me, and know where my parents live and where my sister works, all this weird s—,” she said. “A few years ago I said if [it got to] stalker vibes, like family was in danger, [that] is when I would quit. And we’re there. … I’ve pumped the brakes on honestly anything to make me more known.”