Beyoncé pays tribute to O’Shae Sibley, the dancer who died after vogueing to her music

Beyoncé accepts an award onstage and prepares to speak behind a mic stand
Beyoncé recognized the death of a dancer who was stabbed over the weekend after vogueing to one of her songs.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Beyoncé has paid tribute to the dancer who was stabbed over the weekend while vogueing to one of her songs.

“REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY,” said a message posted on the landing page of the “Cuff It” singer’s official website.

Music

Sibley was stabbed to death Saturday night at a Brooklyn gas station during a night out with friends, one of whom filmed the outing on Facebook Live. The 28-year-old worked professionally as a dancer in New York and Philadelphia and belonged to several dance troupes in the region, according to NBC New York.

The group had been at a birthday celebration on the Jersey Shore before stopping at a Mobil gas station in Midwood around 11:15 p.m., CBS2 reported. There, Sibley was vogueing and dancing to music by Beyoncé when he was approached by a group of men, local outlets said.

Music

Witnesses alleged that the men told Sibley to stop and hurled homophobic slurs at the dancer, whose friends described him as “a proud gay man.” Law enforcement officials said that a 17-year-old in a black shirt and red shorts pulled out a knife and stabbed Sibley in the chest.

The New York Police Department told People that it is investigating the death as “a possible biased incident,” also known as a potential hate crime.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.

