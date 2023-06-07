Azealia Banks dragged online for implying Jacky Oh’s death was D.C. Young Fly’s karma

Is Azealia Banks still playing “How Petty” five years after she appeared on “Wild ‘N Out”?

The “Anna Wintour” singer offered no condolences to D.C. Young Fly in the week following the death of his partner Ms Jacky Oh, but rather suggested that Oh’s death might be some kind of karmic retribution for a “Wild ‘N Out” incident that left the singer scorned.

Banks appeared on a 2018 episode of “Wild ‘N Out,” a hip-hop variety improv show hosted by Nick Cannon, and during a freestyle rap battle segment called “How Petty,” Banks faced off with D.C. Young Fly.

“My boy Nick Cannon is so petty, he couldn’t get Cardi B, so he got Azealia’s ugly a—,” D.C. Young Fly said when it was his turn to toss an insult toward Banks’ team. But Banks didn’t fire back with a lyric of her own. Instead she grabbed the mic and told D.C. Young Fly that his comments were anti-Black, adding that there should be no colorism on the stage.

While Cardi B, DL Hughley, T.I. and other celebrities have shared messages of support and expressed their sorrow over the death of Ms Jacky Oh, Banks shared a slew of insults via her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

“Damn, Dc Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred of self as jokes pointed at women’s beauty,” she wrote. “Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin.”

Banks added that when she cried after her appearance on the MTV show five years ago, “they were pure tears of rage” and “not at all a sign of weakness.”

“Because in the end. I won,” she added. “I’m happy I cried and moved on. That Jackie o (sic) girl must have been so deeply insecure about herself. . . And the nerve of DC to call such a gorgeous woman as Azealia Banks . . . ugly on National television.”

In a follow-up post, Banks said Jacky’s death was ironic.

“Dead at 32 exactly on my 32nd birthday, May 31st, 2023 in Miami, FL,” she continued, before adding that people would “learn” not to mess with her.

“The thorn in my side is finally out,” she wrote in the concluding post.

Fans did not take Banks’ comments lightly and slammed the singer for her “tasteless” and “hateful” remarks.

“You need to heal,” one user wrote. “All that hate in your heart, and you get satisfaction from death? Tasteless and crunchy just like Bojangles.”

“Kids lost a mother and u thinking about a f— joke !! That’s what u was on the f— show for !! That’s what comedians do,” exclaimed another.

Also in the replies, “Yeah...good luck with everything after this bc you’ve crossed a line that you won’t recover from.”

Ms Jacky Oh starred on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and shared three children with her longtime partner D.C. Young Fly. She died in Miami, where she had reportedly traveled to undergo a “mommy makeover” surgery, according to a since-deleted social media post. Her cause of death is not yet known.

Jacky Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, was staying at a Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, where she was found unresponsive on the evening of May 31, according to a Miami Police Department incident report obtained by The Times. Police were dispatched, and she was transported to a local hospital. Despite resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead shortly before midnight. The case is under investigation.

D.C. Young Fly, born John Whitfield, and his family shared a statement with People on Friday, “We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”