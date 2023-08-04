Advertisement
Music

Photos: ‘Swifties’ descend on Sofi for Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour

A bus load of Swifties ride a free shuttle bus from the Metro C Line (Green) Station to SoFi Stadium to see Taylor Swift perform her first of six sold-out Eras tour shows in Inglewood.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. Schaben
Gina Ferazzi Francine Orr
Swifties unite.

Nearly five months after she launched her first road show since 2018, Taylor Swift is wrapping up the initial U.S. leg of her blockbuster Eras tour with six sold-out concerts at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

Fans from near and far donned their Taylor-wear and descended on the stadium to see the superstar.

Fashion was in the forefront as Taylor Swift fans descended on Sofi Stadium. Clockwise from to left; Saniyah Starks, from San Diego, arrives at SoFi Stadium; Reilly Fox displays her purple boots; Nahomi Saito, of Huntington Beach, broke out the bling; and a trio of Swifties with their fashionable footwear.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Taylor Swift fans arrive for the first of six sold-out Eras tour shows at SoFi Stadium.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Taylor Swift fan Roselin Alvarez, of Orange County, shows her friendship bracelets as she rides a free shuttle bus from Downtown Inglewood Station to SoFi Stadium to see Taylor Swift perform.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Taylor Swift fans exit the Metro to catch a shuttle to the concert.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Taylor Swift fan Brandon Beltran arrives to SoFi Stadium wearing a fresh fry costume looking to buy a ticket. Beltran was able to purchase a ticket for $800.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A bus load of Swifties ride a free shuttle bus from the Metro C Line (Green) Station to SoFi Stadium to see Taylor Swift.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Taylor Swift fans Ansley Swanson, of Dallas, front, and Donna Byers, of Los Angeles, are all smiles as they arrive at SoFi Stadium to see Taylor Swift.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

Francine Orr

Francine Orr has been a staff photojournalist for the Los Angeles Times since 2000. Previously, she was a staff photographer at the Kansas City Star. Orr served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. While there, she learned how to be a quiet observer and gained a love for stories. She was raised in Colorado and earned bachelor’s degrees in both history and art from the University of Saint Mary. In 2022, Orr received the coveted Dart Award for Excellence in Coverage of Trauma and the National Headliner Award. She also won the 2020 Meyer “Mike” Berger and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography in 2012.

