Photos: ‘Swifties’ descend on Sofi for Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour

Swifties unite.

Nearly five months after she launched her first road show since 2018, Taylor Swift is wrapping up the initial U.S. leg of her blockbuster Eras tour with six sold-out concerts at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

Fans from near and far donned their Taylor-wear and descended on the stadium to see the superstar.

Fashion was in the forefront as Taylor Swift fans descended on Sofi Stadium. Clockwise from to left; Saniyah Starks, from San Diego, arrives at SoFi Stadium; Reilly Fox displays her purple boots; Nahomi Saito, of Huntington Beach, broke out the bling; and a trio of Swifties with their fashionable footwear. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Taylor Swift fans arrive for the first of six sold-out Eras tour shows at SoFi Stadium. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Taylor Swift fan Roselin Alvarez, of Orange County, shows her friendship bracelets as she rides a free shuttle bus from Downtown Inglewood Station to SoFi Stadium to see Taylor Swift perform. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Taylor Swift fans exit the Metro to catch a shuttle to the concert. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Taylor Swift fan Brandon Beltran arrives to SoFi Stadium wearing a fresh fry costume looking to buy a ticket. Beltran was able to purchase a ticket for $800. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A bus load of Swifties ride a free shuttle bus from the Metro C Line (Green) Station to SoFi Stadium to see Taylor Swift. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)