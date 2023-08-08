Travis Scott announces a 2023 tour, his first since the Astroworld crowd-crush tragedy

Travis Scott has announced his first tour since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in 2021.

Travis Scott is going on tour for the first time since the 2021 Astroworld crowd-crush disaster that resulted in the deaths of 10 people.

On Tuesday, Scott announced the Utopia: Circus Maximus tour in an Instagram post.

“UTOPIA TOUR SOON US AND EURO DATES SOON TO BE ANNOUNCE I MISS THE ROAD I MISSS YALLLL,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper wrote.

There are currently no official dates and venues set for the tour. A social media post by concert organizer Live Nation listed some dates, but that post has since been deleted, per Pitchfork.

News of the tour comes a day after Scott performed at the historic Circus Maximus in Rome, alongside surprise guest Kanye West. The show marked the onset of Scott’s live-show promotion cycle for his latest album, “Utopia,” which is currently the No. 1 album on Billboard’s 200 chart.

The “goosebumps” artist was originally slated to play a concert at the Egyptian pyramids, prior to the Rome show. The July 28 performance was canceled due to construction issues that affected the concert’s production.

At Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021, 10 people died and hundreds more were injured in the crowd crush as fans flowed toward the stage to see the rapper perform. The concert was declared a mass casualty event at 9:38 p.m., but Scott performed until 10:15 p.m.

In June, a Houston grand jury decided Scott would not face criminal charges for his role in the tragedy.

Last month, police reports out of Houston indicated that Scott’s road team was alerted about the crowd crush taking place but declined to inform the rapper about what was happening.