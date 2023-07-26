Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ show at Egypt’s pyramids is deserted after ‘complex production issues’

The sun has set on Travis Scott’s plans to bring his “Utopia” concert to the Egyptian pyramids.

Live Nation Middle East, which had previously assured ticket-holders that the show would go on in the wake of controversy, confirmed Wednesday that the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s July 28 concert had been canceled and cited construction issues as the cause.

“Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert,” the concert promoter tweeted in a Wednesday statement. “We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

The promoter said refunds would be issued at points of purchase and apologized for any inconveniences the cancellation had caused.

“We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future,” the statement said.

A message from Live Nation: pic.twitter.com/s05YWOVkpG — Live Nation Middle East (@LiveNationME) July 26, 2023

No mention was made of the dystopian hurdles the concert had encountered over the last few weeks, specifically when the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions canceled the hip-hop star’s permit to perform at Cairo’s Sound & Light Show area. The syndicate said the “Trance” and “goosebumps” rapper’s show would “contradict the identity of the Egyptian people” — a statement it made following unsubstantiated claims that Scott promoted “Masonic thoughts” and carried out “strange rituals” during his live events.

Scott, 32, was accused online of being affiliated with Freemasonry and involved in “anti-Egyptian Afrocentrism agendas” and actions perceived as violations of Egyptian societal values.

In response to the permit revocation, however, Live Nation Middle East asserted in a July 18 tweet that “no changes” had been made to the concert and “any reports to the contrary are false.”

The nine-time Grammy Award nominee announced the release of “Utopia” and its accompanying livestream in Egypt on Instagram earlier this month and weeks after a Houston grand jury decided he would not face criminal charges in the deadly crowd rush at the 2021 Astroworld festival.

Al-Ahram reported that the opposition to Scott’s concert in Egypt primarily stemmed from the fatal crowd crush, which killed 10 concertgoers. Fringe conspiracy theories and viral misinformation campaigns about the concert ran rampant after the festival and claimed that Scott — who founded and performed at the music festival — orchestrated it as a massive satanic ritual.

Representatives for Scott did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment. The musician has not yet posted about the cancellation on social media but has continued to hype the Friday album release.

Last week, Scott released the music video he directed for his single “K-Pop,” featuring Bad Bunny and the Weeknd. The song is the first track he released from the new album — his first studio album in five years. Scott is also set to release the movie “Circus Maximus” in theaters on Thursday, which features music from the album.