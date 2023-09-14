‘NSync’s first song in 20 years will be in the next ‘Trolls’ movie: ‘Our boys are back’

The stars of ‘NSync reunited for a new song featured in the latest “Trolls” movie, which premieres in November.

For longtime ‘NSync fans, a new song in the upcoming “Trolls” movie might just be all they ever wanted. All they ever needed, yeah.

The official “Trolls” Twitter (now X) account confirmed on Wednesday that the upcoming November movie will feature new music by ‘NSync, a day after the group reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. DreamWorks shared an almost three-minute trailer set to the new ‘NSync song, “Better Place.”

“Just let me take you to a better place / I’m going to make you kiss the sky tonight,” the group sings in the clip, which teases whimsical road trips and family reunions. The trailer also features a snippet of the band’s 1996 hit “I Want You Back.”

The trailer was also shared on the family film’s Instagram, where fans shared their excitement in the comments.

“I do not care if this is a kids movie I’m going,” Instagram fan @x.x.brujita.x.x wrote.

“Ok who is telling the kids their parents will be more excited at this movie than them?” replied @leslierev2807. In a second comment, they wrote, “I’m shaking. It’s CONFIRMED ITS OFFICIAL OUR BOYS ARE BACK.”

“Omg.!!! I’m literally crying 😭💜🙌🏼 22 years later finally.!! I can’t wait.!!!” added Instagram user @pequel1421.

Before the “Trolls” song, ‘NSync — composed of Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake — had not released music since their Christmas album in 2002.

Over the years, the group has reunited for public appearances including their Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony in 2018. At Tuesday’s VMAs, the group came together to present Taylor Swift with the award for pop video.

Fangirling, Swift told the group, “I had your dolls.”

The recent ‘NSync reunion and release has social media fans pining for reunion tour dates. While the band hasn’t revealed any tour plans yet, it seems something is afoot.

In an Instagram video posted Wednesday, the group’s five members lip-synched to an audio clip from “Friends.” The singers exchanged lines of Jennifer Anniston and Matt LeBlanc’s characters asking each other if they knew about an undisclosed matter.

“I can’t tell you until you tell me what you know,” “Trolls” star Timberlake mouths.

“Well, I can’t tell you what I know,” Fatone says.

It’s unclear what exactly the “Bye Bye Bye” singers are planning, but fans in the Instagram comments say they are ready to spend their “grown up money.”

“My mom isn’t in charge of the budget this time just tell me when and where so I can count how many pick up shifts I need to pay for it,” wrote @smoochmyash.

“Give me a tour so the 13 year old me can heal,” replied @thathippieislit.

Hopefully, it won’t be too long before ‘NSync and their fans are together again. In any case, ‘NSync devotees can watch “Trolls: Band Together” in theaters Nov. 17.