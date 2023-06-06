‘N Sync, Boyz II Men supergroup peddles insurance to aging Gen X-ers and millennials

Joey Fatone of ‘N Sync and Wanyá Morri of Boyz II Men, pictured here, have joined forces with Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees and Joey McIntyre of New Kids On the Block for AAA.

In what could be perceived as a fever dream, a hot flash or an unwelcome reminder of millennial mortality, members of some of the most iconic Gen X boy bands have come together to — wait for it — peddle insurance.

Joey Fatone from ‘N Sync, Nick Lachey from 98 Degrees, Joey McIntyre of New Kids On the Block and Wanyá Morris of Boyz II Men have joined forces as the supergroup Boys No More to record the single “Make it Right,” an apt song to plug American Automobile Assn. insurer CSAA Insurance Group. And they’re as serious about it as a five-step nighttime skin care routine.

The former pop stars debuted the begrudgingly catchy bop — “an ode to boy bands from start to finish” — Tuesday along with what AAA is positing as a viral social media campaign. It features snippets of the saccharine tune set to a dance and karaoke challenge. Hot tip: Stretch to avoid overexertion.

“I’ve known these guys for most of my career and we have become friends,” Fatone, 46, said in a press statement. “When I got the call from CSAA I knew our chemistry would come through in the song and video. After we recorded the song, we all felt like we were taking a trip down memory lane while telling the AAA Insurance story.”

That story is meant to showcase the company’s “commitment to its customers to prevent, prepare for and recover from life’s uncertainties.” In ad-speak that translates to you’re getting old. You know it. And we know it too. Last year, CSAA rolled out a similar campaign with the help of the Rick-rolling “Never Gonna Give You Up” singer Rick Astley.

“We share our customers’ love of nostalgia, and this is a fantastic opportunity to surprise and delight them with an original hit song while reminding them AAA Insurance will always be there during their time of need,” said Linda Goldstein, CSAA’s chief customer experience and marketing officer.

Lachey, 49,had been teasing the forthcoming ad on social media for days, writing Monday on Instagram: “From boys to insurance agents to @officialboysnomore. Baby, we’ll make it right! 🎶 Check out the new boy band bundle and single!!” (Alas, he had to slap the dreaded #ad disclaimer on his caption.)

Whatever it is, the campaign appears to be a hit among some boy band lovers, who no doubt identified themselves by their troupe affiliation growing up. (Sorry, BSB fans, no Backstreet Boys were involved in the making of this video. Or Meaty Cheesy Boys, for that matter.)

“I love this!!! Also, this reminded me that I need to call AAA about switching my car insurance,” wrote one TikTok user.

When is the tour??? I have my AAA card ready for presale,” quipped another.

“Why did I think this was an ad for AARP until I saw their shirts 🤣,” said another comment.

“This makes my 38 year old heart happy as I grew up listening to them all but this also makes me feel extremely old,” said a YouTube user.

“Okay I’ma need album, and tour ASAP! I love this so much,” added another.

“THE 70s BABY IN ME LOVES THIS!!!!” wrote Food Network star Sunny Anderson on Lachey’s Instagram post.

The song is inspired by the lyrics and music videos of boy band songs from the 1980s, ’90s and ’00s, harnessing the earworms’ universal themes of commitment, dedication and keeping promises, AAA said. And there are dance moves too! Emmy-nominated creative director and choreographer Jemel McWilliams choreographed the video that features signature boy band moves from Fatone, Lachey, McIntyre, 50, and Morris, 49. The newly formed quartet shows that they still have rhythm in the music video, which gently pokes fun at their inevitable rockers-with-walkers era and the fact that McIntyre and Morris could both still easily be regarded as “the cute one.”

Complete with an overzealous manager who also appears in the video, Boys No More seems to be as committed to the act as some people of a certain age are to taking their daily multivitamins. There are plans to take the band’s branded tour bus to Baltimore, Philadelphia, Roanoke, V.A., and Washington, D.C., along with a national ad campaign.

The song was created by experience consultancy Deloitte Digital, with music written, produced, recorded, arranged and mixed by the award-winning Heavy Duty Projects. The music video was directed by Grammy-winning “Old Town Road” director Calmatic, who recently helmed the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump.”

This isn’t the first conflation among members of the band. Fatone, Lachey, McIntyre and Morris collaborated with their former bandmates and members of several other acts in 2021 for the ABC special “A Very Boy Band Holiday.” Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass of ‘N Sync, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees, Bobby Brown and Michael Bivins of New Edition, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men and Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town all performed during the holiday special too.

Fatone and Morris debuted the new original song — “A Very Boy Band Holiday” — on the show as well.