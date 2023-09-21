Elon Musk asks Taylor Swift to post ‘music or concert videos’ directly to X

Elon Musk has asked Taylor Swift to post more of her music content directly to X.

Everybody wants to live within Taylor Swift’s lavender haze. No one more so than Elon Musk.

The very-online billionaire on Wednesday made a plea to the “I Knew You Were Trouble” artist on X — formerly known as Twitter — after Swift promoted the upcoming re-release of her 2014 album “1989.”

Soon after Swift’s announcement, Musk replied to the singer’s X post with the news by writing, “I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform.”

Swift did not publicly respond in any way to Musk’s suggestion.

Advertisement

In her original post, Swift wrote: “It’s a new soundtrack. Here are the back covers and vault track titles for ‘1989’ (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all).”

The “Bad Blood” musician also dropped the names of all her upcoming vault tracks after teasing fans with a video of a blue vault spitting out letters on her Instagram on Tuesday.

“You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain😎,” she captioned the video, making a reference to one of the “1989” hits “Blank Space.”

That promo sent Swifties into a frenzy Tuesday night. As part of a partnership with Google, Swift revealed the name of four of the five vault tracks, after 33 — notably Swift is 33 — million fans solved Swift-related puzzles on the search engine.

The name of the vault tracks are: “Is It Over Now?,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Suburban Legends” and “Slut!” — which was the surprise track that wasn’t announced in the Google promotion.

Advertisement

The Grammy winner’s new spin on “1989” will be the fourth record to get “Taylor’s Version” treatment — the latest in her quest to reclaim the rights to her first six albums.

The award-winning record, whose rerecording is due in October, was billed as Swift’s first “official pop album” and included the inescapable hits “Shake It Off,” “Style” “Blank Space,” “Wildest Dreams” and the gossip-laden “Bad Blood.” It also marked a seismic shift from her status as a crossover-country darling to a bona fide pop star.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.