Britney Spears says she was ‘copying Shakira’ in knife-dancing video: ‘Lighten up about the knives’

Britney Spears posted a video this week of herself dancing with knives.

Britney Spears has addressed concerns about a video she recently posted of herself dancing with what appeared to be two large kitchen knives.

In a follow-up post, the pop musician explained Tuesday that she was “copying Shakira” — who just performed with knives at the Video Music Awards — and urged everyone to “lighten up about the knives.”

She also edited the caption of her previous video to clarify that the knives were “NOT real.”

“Halloween is soon,” she added.

Spears shared a video on Monday of her rapidly twirling and slicing the air with the caption, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives.” Some immediately expressed concern for her physical safety and the well-being of her dogs milling around in the back of the video.

Others suspected that the knives were fake — and a few even made the Shakira comparison before Spears posted about it.

Earlier this month, Shakira accepted a lifetime achievement award and performed an electrifying medley of her greatest hits at the VMAs. Her performance included a dance break where she wielded a pair of dagger-like knives while shaking her famously honest hips.

“I want to share this with my fans, who always support me through thick and thin,” Shakira said while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

“Thank you so much for being my army, and helping me fight all my battles.”

