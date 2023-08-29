Advertisement
De Los

How Shakira went from ‘Pies Descalzos’ to MTV Lifetime Achievement Award

A photo collage of Shakira
(De Los; Rodrigo Arangua / AFP / Getty Images; Daniel Cole / Associated Press)
By Andrea FloresStaff Writer 
Share

Shakira is receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. on Sept. 12. The award, also known as MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, is presented to an artist for their “outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture.”

She is the first Latin music artist to receive this honor, joining Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Jackson and more.

The 46-year-old Colombian singer’s career has spanned multiple decades since she began recording music when she was 13..

A woman with long brown hair smiling and waving in a black dress and matching gloves

Music

Shakira is getting the top honor at the 2023 VMAs — the Video Vanguard Award — and will perform

Shakira will be the latest artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs. This year she is nominated in four categories, including artist of the year.

Aug. 28, 2023

The Barranquilla-born star rose to prominence in Latin America with her major label debut Latin pop-rock album “Pies Descalzos” in 1995. Her lead single, “Estoy Aquí,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Pop Songs chart, and it became her first music video for which she won video of the year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The album was certified platinum in the U.S., Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru, Chile, Mexico and Central America and double platinum in Argentina.

The global success of “Pies Descalzos” caught the attention of producer Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan’s husband, who believed in Shakira’s potential to break into the U.S. market. Estefan, along with other executive producers, helped release Shakira’s second major album, “Dónde Están los Ladrones?,” in 1998.

Advertisement

Breaking generation curses as a Latina.

Latinas are breaking generational curses, so why are we seen as malcriadas?

With the help of Latina therapists, first-generation women are laying down boundaries and addressing unhealthy family dynamics, but it can sometimes feel like thankless work.

Aug. 28, 2023

The album incorporated the elements of Latin pop and rock en español, with Middle Eastern influences. The album included multiple hits — “Ciega, Sordomuda,” “Tú,” “Inevitable,” “No Creo,” “Ojos Así” and “Moscas en la Casa,” which topped Latin charts. She won a Latin Grammy for short form music video for “Ojos Así,” in which a red-haired Shakira belly dances.

The Spanish-language album sold more than 1 million copies in its first month, reaching platinum status in the U.S., and it is regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time by Rolling Stone.

The album propelled Shakira’s career into the U.S. market, as she was featured on “MTV Unplugged.” Shakira’s episode was the first to broadcast entirely in a non-English language and the first “Unplugged” LP to win a Grammy for Latin pop album.

Mando, Jairo and Yahritza Martinez hanging out at SoHo Warehouse in Downtown, Los Angeles on April 18th, 2022.

Yahritza y Su Esencia perform their latest hits in an NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ concert

The Mexican regional trio’s ‘Tiny Desk’ appearance has already racked up more than 76,000 views on YouTube.

Aug. 25, 2023

Shakira would release her first English album, “Laundry Service,” in 2001; it included her breakthrough hit “Whenever, Wherever.” Though it sold more than 13 million copies, the album was initially met with mixed criticism and ratings, with Rolling Stone calling her English songs “downright silly.” Still, her song “Objection (Tango)” reached No. 1 on MTV’s “Total Request Live,” and “Suerte,” the Spanish-version of “Whenever, Wherever,” won a Latin Grammy for short form music video.

In 2002, Shakira made her VMA debut, performing “Objection (Tango)” with her trademark belly dancing before crowd surfing into the audience.

After “Laundry Service,” she produced English songs like “Waka Waka” for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and her biggest charting-hit ever, “Hips Don’t Lie,” featuring Wyclef Jean. Her albums after “Laundry Service” were predominantly sung in Spanish and received more praise than her English LPs, such as “Oral Fixation, Vol. 2” and “She Wolf.”

Mando, Jairo and Yahritza Martinez hanging out at SoHo Warehouse in Downtown, Los Angeles on April 18th, 2022.

Yahritza y Su Esencia perform their latest hits in an NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ concert

The Mexican regional trio’s ‘Tiny Desk’ appearance has already racked up more than 76,000 views on YouTube.

Aug. 25, 2023

Her song “La Tortura,” featuring Alejandro Sanz, from “Fijación Oral, Vol. 1” was one of the first full Spanish-language music videos, after Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina,” to run on MTV without an English version in 2005.

Shakira performed “La Tortura” with Sanz at the 2005 VMAs, with her performance the first at the awards show entirely in another language.

She performed “Hips Don’t Lie” the following year, with Wyclef Jean; it was nominated for MTV video of the year after charting No. 1 on the Hot 100. It received a VMA award for choreography in a video.

Danny Lux sits down with Suzy Exposito for an interview.

DannyLux, el romántico for the TikTok generation

In a genre long dominated by men sporting cowboy hats and five o’clock shadows, DannyLux offers fans a softer side to Mexican regional music.

Aug. 25, 2023
Advertisement

Shakira is set to perform at the MTV VMA this year for the fourth time in her career.

In 2020, she co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez. In 2023, she became the first female artist to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language song, “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53.” She did it again with the song “TQG,” alongside artist Karol G.

Shakira has remained true to her first language, and the music industry has embraced her for it.

De LosMusic
Andrea Flores

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She holds both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University. Prior to joining The Times, she was a freelance reporter for LWC Studios and Illinois Public Media. She began her journalism career as a fellow with WTTW Chicago PBS, where she produced nightly segments for “Chicago Tonight.” Originally from Waukegan, Ill., she holds the Midwest near and dear to her heart.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement