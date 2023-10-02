Happy Hottieween: Megan Thee Stallion rings in October with annual pumpkin-head pics

It wouldn’t be October without a spooky Instagram photo dump from Megan Thee Pumpkin.

For the third year in a row, Megan Thee Stallion has celebrated the beginning of the 10th month on the calendar by sharing pictures of herself lounging around her house with a giant jack-o’-lantern on her head. And you know what that means: Hot girl summer is over, and the countdown to Hottieween has officially begun.

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest pumpkin-head photo series depicts the rapper holding what appears to be (if we had to guess) a pumpkin-spiced latte while hanging out by the pool — a perfect visual representation of autumn in Los Angeles.

In the comments section of her highly-anticipated post, amused fans showered the “Traumazine” artist with praise for committing to the pumpkin bit year after year.

“Meg donning the pumpkin head is becoming my favorite holiday tradition,” one person wrote.

“Yess the pumpkin back keep doing this,” another person commented.

“I love when you do these every October,” a third person echoed. “Keep ‘em coming sis lol.”

The musician shared the gourd-geous photos about two weeks after she performed her new single, “Bongos,” with Cardi B at MTV’s Video Music Awards. When the show aired, a video of Megan Thee Stallion interacting backstage with Justin Timberlake went viral, with several outlets alleging that the performers got into an argument.

However, the “Savage” hitmaker later confirmed that their exchange was a friendly one: He stopped to say hello, and she jokingly told him to “take it back” because she wanted to wait until after her performance to introduce herself properly to the ‘NSync breakout star.

The pair even posted a TikTok laughing together to prove there was no beef between them.

“I just talk with my hands lol,” Meg captioned the video. “see ya next time”