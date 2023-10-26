Lady Gaga joins U2 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, continuing her guest rock star run

Lady Gaga joined U2 onstage Wednesday at the Sphere in Las Vegas where she sang “All I Want Is You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Shallow” with the rock band.

Lady Gaga is earning her special-guest stripes: The “Shallow” singer joined U2 onstage Wednesday at the Sphere during the rock band’s Las Vegas residency. The outing comes less than a week after she hit the stage with the Rolling Stones in New York.

This time, however, Gaga sang her Oscar-winning hit from “A Star Is Born,” among other U2 singles.

Gaga shared vocals with frontman Bono instead of her former co-star Bradley Cooper, and the pair delivered “a surprisingly energetic version of the emotive song,” according to Rolling Stone. Gaga and Bono also belted out the band’s late 1980s love song “All I Want Is You” and signature hit “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

Bono, 63, introduced his fellow vocalist, who was also clad in a leather jacket and sunglasses, as “the most audacious, vivacious woman in any room she’s ever in. Would you welcome to our turntable, the divine — the divinyl! — Lady Gaga,” Variety reported.

Later, during their performance of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” he praised her as “the vestal virgin of Las Vegas,” and lauded her stage presence: “Take it to the Elvis chapel,” he said.

The genre-jumping pop superstar, 37, wrapped her own Las Vegas residency just as U2 was starting its own, completing an extension of her long-running “Jazz & Piano” show on Oct. 5 at Dolby Live in Park MGM.

The “Atomic City” musicians launched their immersive “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere” residency on Sept. 29, inaugurating the innovative, $2.3-billion concert hall that had been delayed by two years.

At launch, the 22-time Grammy Award winning act set out to play 25 shows at the Sphere, but promoter Live Nation last week added 11 more concerts in January and February “due to unprecedented demand.”

Gaga previously performed with U2 in 2015 when she made a surprise appearance during the band’s Innocence + Experience Tour to sing “Ordinary Love.” The singer-songwriter joined Bruce Springsteen, Noel Gallagher and Patti Smith among the special guests who hopped on the tour.

And, just last week, Mother Monster joined the Rolling Stones onstage in New York to celebrate the release of the legendary rock band’s new album, “Hackney Diamonds.” Gaga is featured on the group’s new single, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” and took to the tiny club stage to belt out the song alongside frontman Mick Jagger

On Instagram, the Haus Labs founder described the Oct. 19 evening as “One of the greatest nights of my life,” and quoted the new song’s lyrics: “Let no woman or child go hungry tonight.”

She has not yet posted about her U2 outing.