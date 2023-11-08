The 2023 CMA Awards are back in Nashville tonight. How to watch the ceremony

Chris Stapleton, clockwise from top left, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs are nominated for entertainer of the year at the 2023 CMA Awards.

The 57th Country Music Awards will take over Tennessee’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday once again, assembling the genre’s stars for an evening of honors.

Returning hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will emcee the Nashville ceremony, airing live on ABC on the East Coast starting at 8 p.m. The show will air again on the West Coast at 8 p.m. Pacific and will be available to stream Thursday on Hulu.

ABC has aired the annual country music awards show since 2006, and also hosts CMA Fest and “CMA Country Christmas.” This year’s ceremony, a production of the Country Music Association, is directed by Alan Carter, executive produced by Robert Deaton and written by Jon Macks

Heading into Wednesday’s ceremony, “Bell Bottom Country” artist Lainey Wilson leads the pack with nine nominations. Wilson, who was the most-nominated artist for the 2022 CMA Awards, is up for several prizes including the marquee entertainer of the year and album of the year categories.

Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen — all previous CMA Awards winners — are also up for entertainer of the year. Combs’ and Wallen’s albums are in the running for album of the year.

Also among this year’s crop of nominated talent are Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Brothers Osborne and Hailey Whitters.

Singer Tracy Chapman is also a CMA Awards contender with her “Fast Car” up for song of the year, 35 years after its release. This summer, Combs gave “Fast Car” new life with his cover, which is nominated for single of the year.

Veteran CMA Awards honorees and fresh faces — ranging from Ballerini to the War and Treaty — are set to perform on the Bridgestone stage on Wednesday. The CMA Awards performance lineup will also include collaborations by Jelly Roll and K. Michelle, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town, and Old Dominion and Morgan Moroney.

Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally of the Coral Reefer Band and Zac Brown Band‘s Alan Jackson will perform together to honor late “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died on Sept. 1 at age 76 after a four-year battle with cancer.

Post Malone, Wallen and Hardy will also team up for a medley of country music classics on Wednesday.

CMA Awards night will feature a range of talent — including personalities outside of country music — in its lineup of presenters. Paula Abdul, Nate Bargatze, Cynthia Erivo, “Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner and baseball star Corey Seager are among the personalities handing out awards on Wednesday.