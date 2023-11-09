Wynonna Judd says ‘all is well’ after fans said she was ‘struggling’ at the CMA Awards

Wynonna Judd addressed fan concerns over her duet with country star Jelly Roll at the 57th CMA Awards.

Wynonna Judd read the comments about her performance at the 57th CMA Awards, and she’s ready to “come clean.”

On Wednesday, the Judds singer sparked concern among fans and viewers when she held onto duet partner and Jelly Roll during their performance of “Need a Favor.” Shortly after making her entrance, Judd motioned to Jelly Roll and held onto him for the rest of their lively 3½three-and-a-half-minute rock performance.

Fans on social media quickly noticed the stagnant nature of the duo’s performance, with some X users writing that the “Tell Me Why” singer “was acting a bit off” and seemed sick.

“The way she was moving during this performance looks like she ... was struggling to keep her balance,” observed X user @mimi4sure.

Advertisement

Judd addressed her fans’ concerns in a TikTok shared Wednesday evening.

“I was so freaking nervous,” she said. The “Love Can Build a Bridge” singer has been open about her experiences with vertigo — which the Mayo Clinic says creates a false sense of spinning or moving — but did not attribute her CMA Awards behavior to the condition.

She continued her TikTok video, which also was posted to Instagram: “I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him ... He asked me to sing and I said ‘absolutely.’ I got out there, and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life.”

She clarified for her fans that “all is well,” before sharing a joke she heard before the CMA Awards festivities began.

Is #WynonnaJudd ill? The way she was moving during this performance looks like she can't was struggling to keep her balance. #CMA #CountryMusicAwards #CMAS — Leema (@mimi4sure) November 9, 2023

In a post-performance interview with ExtraTV, Judd said she felt as if she was “just in a car wreck.” The singer also likened the performance to a roller coaster and said that she was “very emotional” during the duet.

“I’ve had a tough Mama day and yet, I have good days and I have tough days and it was very emotional,” she said. “The truth is tonight was very heavy, and sweet, and wonderful. And such is life.”

Judd lost her mother and The Judds partner Naomi Judd on April 30, 2022. The country music star died from suicide at age 76, her daughter Ashley Judd confirmed in May 2022. Since her mother’s death, Wynonna Judd has been open about her grief.

Advertisement

In October, Judd told Yahoo, “Grief is a funny, weird, wacky, mysterious process.”

She continued: “When the death happens, it’s just so painful and so incredibly dark. I just sit there and I close my eyes, and I breathe and I squeeze my butt together and I go, ‘I can make it through this.’”

In addition to the fans voicing concerns on Wednesday, CMA Awards viewers praised Judd for carrying on with her performance. X user @realrebalov said “The Voice” mega-mentor “kicked a—.”

Country music stars Kelsea Ballerini, the War and Treaty, Post Malone, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town also took the Bridgestone Arena stage on Wednesday.