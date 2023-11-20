Kesha drops Diddy’s name from ‘Tik Tok’ after he and Cassie settle abuse lawsuit

Kesha now wakes up in the morning feeling like herself.

In a recent performance at the Hollywood Palladium, the singer changed up the lyrics to her 2009 mega-hit “Tik Tok” to omit the name of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

As seen in a social media video, Kesha at Saturday’s show changed the opening lyrics of the track from “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P Diddy” to “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ just like me.”

The omission of Diddy’s name came after the music mogul was accused last week of rape, sexual assault and sex trafficking by singer Cassie, his former partner, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura. Combs denied the allegations through his attorney. The day after the lawsuit was filed, the two reached a settlement. No details of the agreement were disclosed.

Representatives for Kesha did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment as to why she changed her lyrics.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura said of the settlement in a statement issued through her legal team. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Combs issued a similar statement, saying, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Combs’ attorney Ben Brafman added, “A decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, said he was “very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.”

Ventura dated the famed hip-hop producer for about 11 years before they split in 2018. She filed her sex trafficking and sexual assault civil suit against him in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York just days before the expiration of a “look-back window” that allowed adults who alleged they were sexually abused to sue despite the statute of limitations having run out.

In the lawsuit, Ventura, 37, accused Combs, 54, of raping her in her home after she tried to leave him; physically attacking and injuring her; forcing her to engage in sex acts with male sex workers while filming the encounters; running around with a firearm; introducing her to “a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse”; and requiring her “to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions.”

Times staff writers Nardine Saad and Emily St. Martin contributed to this report.