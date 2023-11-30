Advertisement
Sample in a Sphere? Phish is the latest music act set to take over Las Vegas orb

A large round display of the Earth over the a taco truck painted with Las Vegas Strip against stormy clouds
Phish is set to perform four shows at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2024.
(Sinna Nasseri / For The Times)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Sphere, Las Vegas’ round and LED-screened spectacle and venue, has welcomed just a handful of artists since its debut in September. Come 2024, Phish will be the latest music act to showcase its work in a series of shows described as a “once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience.”

The “Farmhouse” and “Sample in a Jar” band will take over the Sphere, behind the Venetian resort and casino, with four concerts in April 2024, the group announced Thursday. Phish will perform from April 18-21.

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas,” said Phish guitarist and vocalist Trey Anastasio in a statement. “We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”

The Grammy-nominated band said its four-night takeover will feature “completely unique visuals AND setlists” for each of the shows. Sphere stands more than 360 feet tall and boasts more than half a million square feet of programmable video screens, both inside and out. The arena, which opened on Sept. 29, seats nearly 18,000 people and cost $2.3 billion to build.

Sphere’s splashy debut coincided with the kickoff of U2’s Las Vegas residency. U2 will play through the end of the year and added shows set for 2024 because of high demand, Live Nation announced in October.

In addition to U2, Sphere has showcased the works of Turkish American artist Refik Anadol and “The Whale” director Darren Aronofsky.

Tickets will be available to Phish fans starting Thursday until Dec. 11 on the group’s website. The remaining tickets will be available to the general public Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Four-night travel packages, ranging from $1,364.50 to $2,139.50 per person, go on sale Friday.

Phish, also comprised of bassist Mike Gordon, drummer Jon Fishman and keyboardist Page McConnell, already has more performances in store for 2024. The rock band will also perform at a festival from Aug. 15-18 at the Woodlands in Dover, Del.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

