Billie Eilish wears dresses and baggy shorts. So what? ‘Let women exist,’ she says

Billie Eilish slammed social media trolls who criticized her for wearing “anything remotely feminine or fitting.”

Billie Eilish has been experimenting with style, and some social media trolls are making her out to be the bad guy.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, whose signature aesthetic once included baggy basketball shorts and oversized sports jerseys, fired back at critics over the weekend who accused her of being a “sellout” for changing up her look.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman 🤣🤣,” she captioned a selfie on her Instagram Story. “And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout.”

Eilish, 21, continued: “You guys are true idiots. LOL I can be BOTH you f— bozos 🤓LET WOMEN EXIST!”

Days before her Instagram Story, a number of users commented negatively on a video of the singer wearing a crop top.

“aaand she sold her soul as well great,” wrote one user.

“🤦‍♀️ thought she was going to be different and not fall in line with the rest of these people,” said a second Instagram user.

Elsewhere in the comments section, Eilish’s fans came to her defense, hyped up the singer and slammed the negative critiques.

Eilish continued hitting back at her trolls with sarcastic comments like, “FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!?? shocking right?? believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things😱😱.”

In 2019, she explained in a Calvin Klein campaign why she often wore loose-fitting clothes.

Billie Eilish at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition earlier this month. (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

“I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes,” she said. “Nobody can have an opinion ‘cause they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?

“Nobody can be like ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick. She’s not slim-thick. She got a flat a—. She got a fat a—. No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

Eilish was 18 at the time of the Calvin Klein ad and has since switched up her looks multiple times. In 2020, she stripped down in a concert video to call out body shamers. In recent years, the singer has donned a variety of hair colors (neon-green-to-black ombré, platinum blond, dark brown) and taken on more revealing outfits.

Earlier this month, the “Happier Than Ever” singer walked the Met Gala red carpet with jet-black hair in a braided ponytail and a sheer black mesh and lace gown.

Addressing her “women hating a— weirdos” on Instagram, Eilish said, “femininity does not equal weakness” and added that it’s only normal to “want to express yourself different at different times.”