Billie Eilish says ex Jesse Rutherford is no bad guy after their split: ‘Homie forever’

Singers Billie Eilish, left, and Jesse Rutherford broke up in May after less than a year of dating.

Billie Eilish said she has no hard feelings against ex-boyfriend and The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford.

The “What Was I Made For?” singer addressed her relationship with Rutherford months after they broke up in May after less than a year of dating. During an Instagram Q&A with fans over the weekend, Eilish confirmed that she is currently single, according to several outlets.

When asked whether she is dating anyone, the Grammy Award winner replied, “NO SIRRRRRRR😁😁😁.”

Later into the Q&A, which was featured on the singer’s Instagram story, a fan simply asked about “Jesse???” Eilish could have passed on the inquiry but instead shared that he’s no bad guy despite the split.

“Very very good friends only my homie forever,” she replied.

In May, representatives for Eilish, 21, and Rutherford, 31, told “Entertainment Tonight” that the singers “did split amicably and remain good friends.” The representative also dispelled cheating rumors and shared the two musicians were single at the time of the breakup.

The musicians sparked dating rumors in October when a fan caught the former couple holding hands as they exited a haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. Days later, they were seen kissing in Studio City.

On Halloween, the duo donned a controversial couple’s costume that some fans said was a nod to their age gap. Rutherford was dressed as an elderly man with gray facial hair and Eilish was dressed as a baby with a diaper and bib.

The following day, Eilish made her relationship with Rutherford Instagram official, posting a video of the “Sweater Weather” singer in a clown costume.

Eilish and Rutherford took their romance down the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in November. The singers embraced while wrapped in a brown quilted Gucci blanket and wore matching Gucci outfits.

Later in 2022, Eilish confirmed her relationship status to Vanity Fair and gushed about the romance.

“It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” she said in the November video interview. “I managed to get ... my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f— f— alive, but pulled his a—.”

Later in the interview, she said that she was “really inspired by” Rutherford and that “he’s inspired by me.”

Since the split, Eilish released her delicate “Barbie” hit, “What Was I Made For?,” which has remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks. In a July Instagram post debuting the song and its music video, Eilish said she and brother Finneas were “deeeeeply moved” by director Greta Gerwig’s take on the iconic Mattel doll.

“To be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it,” she wrote. “i’m so so thankful for that.”

Eilish performed the viral “Barbie” song for the first time at Lollapalooza in Chicago earlier this month. The singer’s set also featured a brief tribute to late “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud.

“R.I.P. Angus Cloud, everybody,” Eilish said, after performing “Never Felt So Alone” with “Euphoria” musician Labrinth.