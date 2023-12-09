Advertisement
Hip-hop artist 2 Chainz rushed to hospital early Saturday after car accident in Miami

2 Chainz gives the peace sign with both hands while standing alongside a child doing the same.
Rapper 2 Chainz appears with his son Halo Epps at the 2023 ESPY Awards earlier this year.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Josh RottenbergStaff Writer 
Rapper 2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning following a car accident in Miami.

The 46-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps, was hit from behind while exiting Interstate 95, sustaining neck injuries, according to TMZ, which first reported the incident.

Following the accident, 2 Chainz shared a video on social media showing him being loaded into the back of an ambulance on a stretcher before being brought to a hospital. In the video, a damaged Tesla belonging to another driver involved in the crash can be seen.

Representatives for 2 Chainz did not immediately respond to a request for further information on his condition or the circumstances behind the crash.

The Georgia-born rapper, whose hits include “It’s a Vibe” and “I’m Different” and who has been nominated for six Grammys, was in the Miami area to attend the Art Basel weekend.

Josh Rottenberg

Josh Rottenberg covers the film business for the Los Angeles Times. He was part of the team that was named a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news for covering the tragic shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” He co-wrote the 2021 Times investigation into the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. that led NBC to pull the Golden Globe Awards off the air while the organization underwent major reforms. A graduate of Harvard University, he has also written about the entertainment industry for the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Fast Company and other publications.

