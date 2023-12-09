Hip-hop artist 2 Chainz rushed to hospital early Saturday after car accident in Miami
Rapper 2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning following a car accident in Miami.
The 46-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps, was hit from behind while exiting Interstate 95, sustaining neck injuries, according to TMZ, which first reported the incident.
Following the accident, 2 Chainz shared a video on social media showing him being loaded into the back of an ambulance on a stretcher before being brought to a hospital. In the video, a damaged Tesla belonging to another driver involved in the crash can be seen.
Representatives for 2 Chainz did not immediately respond to a request for further information on his condition or the circumstances behind the crash.
The Georgia-born rapper, whose hits include “It’s a Vibe” and “I’m Different” and who has been nominated for six Grammys, was in the Miami area to attend the Art Basel weekend.
