2 Chainz discharged from hospital after Miami car crash: ‘I’m good,’ he says

2 Chainz wears a brown, black and white patterned shirt with black sunglasses as he poses for photos at a red carpet event.
2 Chainz discussed his health after being discharged from the hospital following a car accident in Miami over the weekend.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Rapper 2 Chainz apparently has been cleared to go home after being rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning following a car accident in Miami.

The 46-year-old “Bugatti (Remix)” artist, whose legal name is Tauheed K. Epps, sustained neck injures after his vehicle was hit from behind while he was exiting Interstate 95 in Florida, according to TMZ, which first reported the incident over the weekend.

The outlet has since reported that 2 Chainz was discharged from a Florida medical center several hours after being rushed there. The “It’s a Vibe” and “I’m Different” rapper was said to be in the Miami area to attend the Art Basel weekend.

On Instagram Monday morning, the Grammy winner posted a photo of the wreckage and a video of himself boarding a plane while wearing his hospital ID bracelet.

“This the car that hit us from behind..Praise God for the blessings, Things could have been worse, but it wasn’t, don’t wanna pity party, but i do appreciate every single person that checked up on me,” the “We Own It (Fast & Furious)” rapper wrote in his post. “Sometimes someone in my position don’t feel like the love real or maybe it’s mind thing, but I truly felt the love and don’t worry bout me, I’m good, shake back king.”

Representatives for 2 Chainz did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

Following the accident on Saturday, 2 Chainz shared a video on social media showing him being loaded on a stretcher into the back of an ambulance before being taken to a hospital. A damaged Tesla belonging to another driver involved in the crash can also be seen in the footage.

Prominent figures in the entertainment world shared messages of support for the rapper in the comments section of his Monday Instagram update.

“Glad to see you’re good mannn,” wrote “Burn” singer Usher.

Rap icon Busta Rhymes said that he was “Tremendously Grateful for your safety King.”

Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul added:, “This blew my mind cause I was with u celebrating right before it happened. ❤️U brother!”

“Glad you’re on the mend, my brother!” added famed hip-hop and R&B photographer Jonathan Mannion. “Prayers were with you when I caught the news. Hope the other person was OK as well. Blessings! 🔥”

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

