Patti Smith reportedly hospitalized in Italy for sudden illness after canceling show

Patti Smith is reportedly on the mend after she was hospitalized for a sudden illness in Bologna, Italy.

The “Because the Night” singer-songwriter was set to perform at the city’s Teatro Duse on Tuesday night, but the venue announced in an Instagram story that it canceled the show. In a statement translated from Italian to English via Google Translate, Teatro Duse informed concertgoers that the show would not take place “due to a sudden illness that struck the artist.”

After instructing attendees on how to access their ticket refunds, Teatro Duse said in its statement, “We are all sorry for the inconvenience caused by this news. Our best wishes go to the artist for a speedy recovery.”

The Italian news outlet TGCOM24 reported Wednesday morning that the 76-year-old rock artist was hospitalized for observation at Bologna’s Maggiore hospital. The outlet reported that the singer was discharged after a day and will have to “observe a rest period.”

Smith’s upcoming shows in Venice and Milan on Thursday and Friday have reportedly been canceled because of her health scare. It is unclear whether the canceled concerts will be rescheduled for a later date.

Representatives for Smith did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for more information.

The four-time Grammy nominee brought her music to Italian cities Schio, Modena and Siena before her reported hospitalization. She is set to close out the year with a Dec. 27 concert at the Salt Shed in Chicago and two shows at the Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn on Dec. 29 and 30.

Before her hospitalization, Smith — a 2007 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — posted on Instagram about her time in Siena, including four black-and-white photos of quaint Siena streets and the interior of an ornate cathedral.

“This is Siena at night. The mystery of history, present tense energy,” the high priestess of punk-poetry captioned her pictures. “Impossible embraceable Siena at night.”