Lizzo asks Los Angeles court to dismiss designer’s ‘salacious’ harassment lawsuit

Lizzo claimed in her motion to dismiss the lawsuit that designer Asha Daniels “failed to perform the work she was assigned.”

Lizzo, facing multiple harassment allegations from former employees, has made moves to put one lawsuit to rest.

The “Truth Hurts” singer requested that Los Angeles court officials dismiss a September harassment and discrimination lawsuit filed by New York designer Asha Daniels, who designed costumes for the Grammy winner’s tour dancers. In the motion, filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Lizzo called Daniels’ suit “meritless and salacious” and said that the designer has “no basis to seek recovery under California statutes.”

On Sept. 21, Daniels sued Lizzo (birth name Melissa Jefferson) alleging that while working on the singer’s tour, she experienced “degradation, forced physical labor, denial of medical care, sexual harassment, and racial harassment” because she is a Black woman. Daniels also listed Lizzo’s Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura and tour manager Carlina Gugliotta as co-defendants.

In her request, Lizzo noted that Daniels is a New York resident, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. is a Delaware-based company and that the designer “exclusively” worked on the tour in Europe. Additionally, Lizzo described Daniels as a “disgruntled” employee who allegedly “refused to comply with instructions from her supervisors and tour management, failed to perform the work that she was assigned, and eventually, just played hooky and refused to show up for work.”

In a statement shared with The Times, Daniels’ attorney Ron Zambrano dismissed the singer’s motion as “yet another Hail Mary ... to try to shift blame to the victims.” Zambrano also referenced another harassment lawsuit filed by three of the singer’s former backup dancers.

Zambrano continued: “Lizzo and her lawyers can continue trying to rationalize her illegal and wretched conduct but we remain committed to seeking justice for our clients, and look forward to our day in court where Lizzo can explain her behavior in a public forum.”

Daniels alleged that the singer’s brand of body positivity, diversity and empowerment were merely a facade and that she was “introduced to the culture of racism and bullying” when she started working for Lizzo’s tour in February. The designer claimed she worked an intense schedule and detailed several incidents with Nomura, who allegedly made racist and fatphobic comments about both Lizzo and her dancers.

Among other allegations, Daniels claimed she informed Gugliiotta about Nomura’s behavior and that her concerns were dismissed.

“The toxic work environment continued without change,” she alleged.

Daniels said in her suit that she was fired before her contract was set to end in March 2023. The lawsuit also mentioned an incident in Amsterdam where she allegedly witnessed Nomura, crew members and management “openly discussing hiring sex workers for lewd sex acts, attending sex shows, and buying hard drugs.”

In their lawsuit filed in August, former dancers for Lizzo — Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez — said they were subjected to sexual harassment and hostile working conditions. The dancers’ suit also mentioned an incident in Amsterdam where they were allegedly pressured to touch nude dancers at a club. Additionally, they alleged they were ridiculed for their weight and forced to participate in “excruciating” re-audition processes. Zambrano also represents the three performers.

Daniels is seeking damages for unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation, employment benefits, emotional distress, medical expenses and legal fees.

Times staff writer Carlos DeLoera contributed to this report.