Ken’s new job is Christmas as Ryan Gosling puts out 3 new versions of ‘I’m Just Ken’

Ryan Gosling has released remixes of his hit song from the “Barbie” soundtrack.

As if there wasn’t already Kenough of the Barbie-themed ads and merch over the summer, get ready for “Now That’s What I Call Ken-mas!”

That’s right, Ryan Gosling and “Barbie” composer-pop whisperer Mark Ronson have teamed up once again to release a Christmas-themed version of one of the movie’s hit songs, “I’m Just Ken.”

The song answers the question: “What if Ken was more devoted to seasonal Yuletide sounds than movie musical allusions?” One question it does not answer is “Why?”

The repurposed track includes a slightly different vocal performance from Gosling — who still affects the toxic-masculinity tone of the original composition — and myriad bells, a timpani or two, and a cascade of stringed instruments for that Christmas feel.

“Do you think it’s too Christmas?” the “La La Land” star asks a candy cane-wielding Ronson in a room jam-packed with holiday decorations and cookies. It’s the official music video for “I’m Just Ken — Merry Kristmas Barbie.”

Gosling then wonders aloud, “There’s just a worry if we do too much Christmas no one’s going to watch it after the 26th.” He is quickly reassured that that won’t be the case and proceeds to lay down the track, but not before throwing on Ken’s signature shades — because “the world can have Ken’s voice, but only Barbie can have his eyes.”

Not a fan of Christmas music? Fair enough. Well, maybe try the upbeat new disco version of the song.

“Can you feel Kenergy?” Gosling’s backup vocalists sing in the ‘70s-inspired reimagining of the tune. This take has shades of Dua Lipa’s “Barbie” disco anthem “Dance the Night,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Aptly titled “I’m Just Ken — Purple Disco Machine Remix,” the track includes funky guitar riffs, beeping synths and all the drama of any good disco jam.

But wait — there’s more.

For the sensiKens of the world, Ronson and Gosling also put out an acoustic version of the song. Somehow more emotionally vulnerable than the original recording, “I’m Just Ken — In My Feelings Acoustic” employs acoustic guitars, a bigger string section, a whole lot of echoing vocals and more dramatic Kenergy than the entire theater departments at UCLA and USC combined.

The original film version of “I’m Just Ken” became a surprise hit amid the success of the billion-dollar “Barbie” box office run. The single peaked at No.87 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August.