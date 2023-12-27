Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 ‘extraordinary years together,’ he says

Mariah Carey’s former boyfriend Bryan Tanaka has confirmed their recently rumored split — the day after Christmas, no less — announcing Tuesday that he and the superstar singer had mutually decided to “embark on different paths.”

Tanaka, a backup dancer and choreographer who became her creative director, shared the breakup news in a Boxing Day statement that indicated that his seven-year romantic relationship with the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer had amicably come to an end.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” Tanaka said in a statement to The Times that he also posted on Instagram and addressed to friends and fans.

“Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever,” he wrote, praising his former girlfriend and boss, with whom he’s worked since 2006.

“Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey,” he added. “I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”

Carey, 54, who shares two children with ex-husband Nick Cannon, has not yet publicly commented on the split. Representatives for the singer did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Tanaka, 40, asked for “understanding, privacy and respect” during “this sensitive time” and expressed his gratitude to their fans by saying that the “outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength.”

“I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters,” he concluded.

The “Fantasy” and “We Belong Together” singer’s avid fans, also known as her Lambs, speculated that something between her and Tanaka was amiss when she appeared “down and sad” during the first few stops on her Christmas tour. Tanaka, who had toured with her for years, was noticeably absent from her much-hyped “Merry Christmas One and All!” outing.

According to People, the singer and the choreographer began working together professionally in the early aughts but didn’t begin dating until 2016, not long after Carey split from fiancé James Packer.

They briefly split in 2017 after five months of dating but reunited weeks later.

While Carey has not yet addressed the breakup, the aspirational Queen of Christmas took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate a different milestone: Her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” topping the charts nearly three decades after its 1994 release.

“Wow!! Woke up this morning to the incredible news of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ breaking the Spotify record and being #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 & the Global 200 charts! 🤯🎁🥳🤩 And to top it all off - it’s snowy outside!!! ❄️☃️❄️” she wrote, sharing a series of glam holiday portraits. “I can’t thank you enough for making this Christmas (and honestly, this entire season!) so celebratory for me. Even though it is December 26, Christmas never ends for me (ha ha!) and I will keep sharing some of our festive moments from the past week with you! ❤️🎄❤️🎄”