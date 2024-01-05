Michael Bolton had a holiday health scare that resulted in emergency brain surgery

Michael Bolton had a serious health scare over the holidays when doctors found a brain tumor that required emergency surgery.

The “How Can We Be Lovers” hitmaker shared the health update via Facebook on Friday. “I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges,” he wrote.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.” Bolton spared the details and specifics but did say he’s now recovering at home.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family,” he continued. “For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring.”

The “Said I Loved You ... But I Lied” singer had tour dates spanning the United States, Canada, Switzerland and the U.K. from February to July and was expected in Connecticut in December. Bolton, 70, continued that he hates to postpone shows, but he hopes to be back on stage in the near future.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” Bolton said. “I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

The Grammy-winning artist had been scheduled to perform at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun casino on Dec. 17, but postponed his show because of unspecified health issues.