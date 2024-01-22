Common and Jennifer Hudson confirm they’re ‘very happy’ together. Fans love that for them

Common and Jennifer Hudson confirmed their relationship in a cheeky conversation on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Common and Jennifer Hudson, have a lot in — well, common. They’re Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winners. They were raised in Chicago’s South Side. On Monday they both revealed they’re in happy relationships.

“I’m in a relationship that is [with] one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in life,” Common said during his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson” show. “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her.”

Common, 51, added that his boo also is an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner and hosts her own talk show. Sound familiar?

Common made a guest appearance on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show on Monday. (Chris Millard / Warner Bros.)

Hudson, who introduced her guest with a freestyle rap ( “He got an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar — yup, y’all he’s a EGO”), struggled to keep a straight face as her guest described his partner. Then Common turned the tables. “How is your love life?” he asked.

“I’m dating as well and I am very happy,” she responded.

Common, who gifted the talk show host a large bouquet, continued describing his relationship: “This relationship is a happy place for me ... seeing her happy actually makes me really happy.”

Neither Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr.) nor Hudson, 42, named their respective partners, but audiences who were in the know cheered on the stars’ cheeky interaction. The Illinois-born celebrities sparked dating rumors in 2022 when they were reportedly spotted grabbing dinner at an upscale Philadelphia restaurant.

Adding to the speculation, the “Breathe” co-stars have been photographed together multiple times in 2023. Among their public appearances, the “Imagine” rapper and Hudson were seen hiking in Chicago in May and sitting court-side at a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers in December. Amid the dating speculation, Hudson told TMZ in August that “rumors say a lot of things” and added that Common “is a beautiful man.”

During Common’s Monday appearance on Hudson’s talk show, audiences did more than just woo and cheer for the couple. “She the one,” shouted one fan. Social media users also shared their thoughts on the pairing — which now seems to be official.

“I need Jennifer Hudson and Common type of energy,” wrote X user @thebiggestbrit.

“Okk damn it Jennifer Hudson & Common got me they cut too,” said @DMitchell1013.

“Jennifer Hudson having Common on her show is so wholesome,” @kferm wrote, “A Chicago ahh couple.”

Other social media comments mentioned Common’s previous high-profile relationships. Before Hudson, he was romantically linked with comedian Tiffany Haddish, singer Erykah Badu and “The Color Purple” star Taraji P. Henson.

Common, who was also on the show to promote his forthcoming book “And Then We Rise,” ended the romance talk by saying he and his partner like to keep things private.

“But I want to acknowledge how wonderful she is,” he added.

“I feel that same way about my partner,” Hudson replied.