Shakira unveils ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,’ her first album in seven years

Shakira in a sleeveless nude-colored gown smiling and looking over her shoulder at the MTV VMAs red carpet
Shakira will drop her newest album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” in March.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del Rosario 
Shakira has a new offering for her “shewolves”: her first album in seven years.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” superstar revealed her newest album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” (which translates in English to “Women Don’t Cry Anymore”), is on the way and offered her fans insight into what went into making her 12th studio album. On Instagram, the singer shared the album cover, which shows sparkling tears running down her face.

“My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way,” she said in her caption, shared in Spanish and English. “Making this body of work has been an alchemical process.”

If the title “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” sounds familiar to some Shakira devotees, it’s most likely because it’s a line featured in the Latin pop diva’s diss track, “Bzrp Music Sessions #5.”

Months after her split from Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué in 2022, Shakira teamed with Argentine DJ-producer Bizarrap for a scathing hit slamming her ex-partner. She sings, “Women don’t cry anymore / Women cash in.”

The upbeat track was just one way Shakira opened up about moving on from Piqué — with whom she shares children Sasha Piqué Mebarak and Milan Piqué Mebarak. Shakira and Piqué were together for 12 years.

In a September 2023 cover story for Billboard, she said she has “gone through several stages: denial, anger, pain, frustration, anger again, pain again.”

She added: “Now I’m in a survival stage. Like, just get your head above water. And it’s a reflection stage.”

“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” is seemingly a result of that, as Shakira‘s caption details finding comfort and healing in new music.

“While writing each song I was rebuilding myself,” she said. “While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

Last year the singer, 47, expressed similar feelings as she won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Upon accepting the honor, she sent love to her fans for “helping me fight all my battles” and dedicated the win to her Latin American community.

“Thank you for inspiring me and for injecting me with so much strength and so much desire to move forward,” she said in her speech, translated from Spanish to English.

With “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira is helping this spring shape up to be a busy one for some of music’s most popular female artists. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande are also set to release new music in the coming months.

Entertainment & Arts
