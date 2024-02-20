Madonna and a dancer in stilettos fell at a Seattle show — she didn’t get hung up on it

Madonna continued performing her hit “Open Your Heart” even after she and a dancer took a tumble on stage at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, social media videos show.

Madonna got and stayed into the groove at a weekend show in Seattle, after she and a backup dancer wearing heels both took a tumble on stage.

The “Material Girl” and “Hung Up” singer, 65, brought her career-spanning Celebration tour to the Climate Pledge Arena over the weekend, treating fans to her beloved hits, including “Open Your Heart.” In the bouncy love song, Madonna sings, “Don’t try to run I can keep up with you / Nothing can stop me from trying.”

That wasn’t necessarily the case at her Sunday show.

The “Like a Virgin” pop star and one of her dancers fell after struggling to execute a part of their “Open Your Heart” choreography, according to a video that circulated on social media. The clip showed a dancer, wearing a black lace-and-mesh outfit and matching stilettos, slowly dragging Madonna backward on a chair while she sings. As the beat picks up, the dancer quickens their steps to a jog — but seemingly slips on stage.

The misstep brought both Madonna and the dancer to the ground, but the Grammy winner held on to her mic, rolled onto her belly and continued performing. After a quick laugh, Madonna sang the chorus and rose to her feet, picking up where she left off. The fallen dancer also recovered, swaying their hips and rolling around — heels still on.

The moment was met with mixed reaction online, as some social media users accused the singer of lip-syncing and others praised the performer for keeping her show going. “She was such a pro, continued to perform and laughed it off. Amazing show,” wrote a fan.

A day after her last Seattle show — and that viral fall — Madonna thanked her fans on Instagram for joining her for the Celebration tour. “It was a heavenly experience,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

Next month, Madonna will bring her tour to Inglewood’s Kia Forum for five nights, starting March 4. She was initially set to stop by Los Angeles last September and October, but her tour was derailed by a June health scare.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU,” longtime manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

In July, she told fans she was focused on her recovery and thanked them for their support. Since then, Madge has been sharing backstage pics from her shows in Europe, New York and Washington, D.C. Last week, she announced that the final stop of her Celebration tour will be in Miami on April 9.

“Can you Handle the Heat!🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote on Instagram.