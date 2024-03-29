Advertisement
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ does not feature Taylor Swift, despite Swiftie speculation

Beyonce poses with Taylor Swift at the "Eras" film premiere in Los Angeles
Alas, there’s no Beyoncé-Taylor Swift collaboration on Queen Bey’s new release, “Cowboy Carter.”
(John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Sorry, Swifties: That sought-after Beyoncé-Taylor Swift collaboration isn’t anywhere to be found on “Cowboy Carter.”

As Beyoncé delivered her eighth solo album late Thursday, fans set social media ablaze, reacting to and sharing theories about the release’s 27 tracks. Among the “Cowboy Carter” fan claims that went viral on Friday was speculation that fellow superstar Swift lent her vocals to the album, specifically on the eighth track, “Bodyguard.”

Early Friday morning, an audio clip of someone singing backup on the Beyoncé song made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), sending fans searching for confirmation. “Is it realllll????,” one X user replied to the snippet.

'Cowboy Carter' album art of Beyoncé in a red-white-and-blue rodeo outfit riding a horse and holding an American flag

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’: Rounding up the latest on the new album

Beyoncé will release new album “Cowboy Carter” on March 29. The album has already spawned the hit country song “Texas Hold ‘Em.” It follows her smash “Renaissance.”

March 28, 2024

“That ahhhhhh part does sound like her lowkey ugh,” another user observed Friday.

Some fans of the “Anti-Hero” singer were incredulous, but a screenshot allegedly from the lyric website Genius further fueled the frenzy. “TAYLOR SWIFT IS CREDITED AS BACKING VOCALS ON BEYONCE’S SONG BODY GUARD,” X user @allswifted captioned a photo of the screenshot.

According to the screenshot, Genius had given Swift credit for background vocals. A community note was later added to the @allswifted tweet, clarifying that the “general public” can contribute to “Genius” information. As of Friday afternoon, Swift’s name was no longer on the Genius page.

Amid the speculation, The Times confirmed on Friday that Swift had no part in either the song “Bodyguard” or on “Cowboy Carter” as a whole.

'Cowboy Carter' album art of Beyoncé in a red-white-and-blue rodeo outfit riding a horse and holding an American flag

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ comes ‘round, ‘round, ‘round this week. Here’s what we know

‘Cowboy Carter,’ Beyoncé’s anticipated follow-up to ‘Renaissance,’ drops this week. Here’s what we know so far, including the album’s track list.

March 27, 2024

The album may not include a Swift feature, but “Cowboy Carter” boasts collaborations with other major music stars including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus. Weeks before releasing the album, Beyoncé teased on Instagram that she worked “with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect,” but didn’t list any names at the time.

“I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound,” she added.

Despite confirmation that Swift had no part in “Cowboy Carter,” some fans are holding out hope that the divas will work together soon.

“ALL IS NOT LOST,” one fan tweeted Friday. “I’m manifesting a bodyguard remix with taylor swift.”

“Beyoncé please we need bodyguard (remix) ft. Taylor Swift now now,” wrote a second.

Taylor Swift in a white strapless dress and black gloves posing with her left hand on her hip against a black background

Taylor Swift unveils new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ at 2024 Grammys

Taylor Swift just unveiled a new album at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, and it’s not the one her fans were expecting.

Feb. 4, 2024

For some listeners, “Cowboy Carter” doesn’t have to be the only avenue for a Tayoncé collaboration. “What if beyoncé does background vocals on the tortured poets department,” wrote a fan, referencing Swift’s new album due in April.

Beyoncé released “Cowboy Carter” two years after inviting her fans to her glitzy disco “Renaissance” era. While the 27-track album features some of country music’s most notable names, the 32-time Grammy winner declared, “This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

