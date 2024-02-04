Taylor Swift unveils new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ at 2024 Grammys
Taylor Swift just unveiled a new album at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, and it’s not the one her fans were expecting.
Upon accepting the ceremony’s pop vocal album, Swift announced her newest release, “The Tortured Poets Department” is on its way.
“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,” she said. “Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19.”
This story is developing...
