Advertisement
Music

Taylor Swift unveils new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ at 2024 Grammys

Taylor Swift arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Taylor Swift revealed that she will release a new album in the spring.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Taylor Swift just unveiled a new album at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, and it’s not the one her fans were expecting.

Upon accepting the ceremony’s pop vocal album, Swift announced her newest release, “The Tortured Poets Department” is on its way.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,” she said. “Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19.”

This story is developing...

Advertisement

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsGrammys
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement