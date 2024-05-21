Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was repeatedly ‘physical’ with Cassie and Kim Porter, ex-bodyguard says

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former head of security alleged the music mogul got physically violent with ex-partners Cassie and Kim Porter multiple times.

To Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former bodyguard, the embattled music mogul and alcohol entrepreneur has a “God syndrome.”

“He’s a king manipulator. He can manipulate anything, anyone,” said Roger Bonds, Combs’ former head of security. “Money and power is all he’s all about.”

Bonds, who served on Combs’ security staff for nearly a decade, from 2003 to 2012, said in a recent interview with Piers Morgan that Combs’ ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura was one of the people manipulated by the Bad Boy Records co-founder. He also claimed on Monday that Ventura — who sued the rapper in November, alleging assault — wasn’t the only woman who allegedly suffered physical violence from Combs.

Advertisement

Late model and actor Kim Porter was also subjected to the hip-hop star’s violent attacks, Bonds alleged. The ex-bodyguard said he witnessed Combs “smack” and “grab” Porter. Combs and Porter were romantically linked from 1994 to 2007 and share three children. Their son Christian “King” Combs was sued for alleged sexual assault in April. Porter died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia. She was 47.

A representative for Combs did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Bonds told Morgan he saw Combs get violent with women “around four or five times” during his tenure and added, “I’ve seen him get physical ... grab ‘em up.”

Combs, who is facing several sexual assault lawsuits and a federal probe, became the center of renewed controversy last week when CNN published hotel security footage showing the 2016 assault alleged by Ventura. During the incident, which the singer detailed in her since-settled lawsuit, Combs can be seen chasing, grabbing, kicking and throwing a glass vase at her. Combs apologized over the weekend for his actions in the video — but some critics, including Bonds, didn’t buy his Instagram apology.

“I think he said what people wanted to hear, not what he felt,” Bonds said. He also told Morgan that he did not find the video of Combs’ 2016 assault surprising, noting, “I’ve seen things to this nature before.”

Bonds, whom Ventura named in her lawsuit, described multiple alleged accounts of Combs’ violence toward the women in his close circles — including an incident with Porter in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel. He did not share when the alleged incident happened, but said the former partners were fighting in a vehicle.

Advertisement

“Kim got out the car like nothing happened, and she fixed her hair, and she told him, ‘I want to see you explain to the media that scratch I’m gonna put across your face if you put your hands on me again,’” Bonds recalled.

He added: “That was Kim’s attitude ... she realized that what [Combs] had to explain meant more to him than anything. Once she realized she had that power, she said, ‘Nah... no more.’”

Since Ventura’s complaint in November, more women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault, among other accusations of illegal behavior, against Combs.

“When you have a problem with every woman that you’re dealing with, then I think that problem is inside of you,” Bonds said Monday.

While Bonds did not go into too much detail about other mounting allegations against Combs — including sex-trafficking — he said he feels more revelations about his former boss’ behavior will come to light.

Bonds concluded his “Piers Morgan Uncensored” appearance by saying, “I don’t think he belongs in prison. I think he needs help.”

Advertisement

Amid the controversies, Combs has taken hits to both his professional and personal lives. The disturbing CNN footage prompted New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday to consider rescinding Combs’ key to the city. Stationary bike company Peloton also reportedly pulled Combs’ music from its exercise classes in the wake of the hotel video.

Additionally, other names in the hip-hop community have taken aim at Combs’ Instagram apology.

“Diddy, how [are] we supposed to believe anything that comes outta your mouth?,” Charlamagne Tha God said on “The Breakfast Club” over the weekend.

Rapper 50 Cent, who previously shaded Combs and his son King Combs, shared a portion of Bonds’ interview on Instagram. “Brother love, brother love, brother love, this ain’t looking good,” he captioned the video.

Other musicians who have spoken out about Combs since video of his 2016 assault on Ventura surfaced include Lil’ Scrappy, former Bad Boy Records artist Shyne and singer Kelly Price. On Monday night, CNN added rapper Cam’ron to the mix of celebrity reactions — though he said he didn’t have much to say.

On Monday evening, Cam’ron condemned Combs’ “egregious” actions in the 2016 security footage, but questioned why the spotlight was on him.

Advertisement

“I don’t really know Puff,” he told anchor Abby Phillip before promoting his YouTube show. “For me to tell you how Puff acting and all that, I don’t know. I never was signed to him.”

He added in the now-viral segment: “Who’s the talent agent for this joint? You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy do ... who booked me for this joint?”