Nicki Minaj alleges racism and a conspiracy against her after drug arrest in Amsterdam

Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” tour was temporarily halted after the singer was arrested in Amsterdam on suspicion of drug possession.

Nicki Minaj is speaking out after her Amsterdam arrest, alleging racism and a conspiracy against her that resulted in the cancellation of her Saturday night show in Manchester, England.

“Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low,” she said on livestream platform Stationhead, according to Sky News. “Not only that but knowing that something is being done to you on purpose because you are a confident other race.”

The rapper was arrested at an Amsterdam airport on Saturday for what Dutch police referred to as “soft drug” possession as she was about to board a plane to Manchester. She was later fined and released but couldn’t make it to the venue in time.

Minaj called her treatment by Dutch police “disgusting” and said she “wouldn’t wish that on anyone.” She felt some of those at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport “took joy” in the situation.

The “Starships” rapper posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of the initial confrontation with Dutch officials, who requested to search her luggage and later arrested her after finding prerolled joints. She later posted several lengthy tweets alleging that the drugs were planted as part of a conspiracy against her to stop her from performing.

“They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me,” she tweeted. “They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.”

The Pink Friday 2 tour is expected to gross more than $120 million and may rival Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus, a tour that has the second highest gross by any rapper.

“They succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight,” Minaj continued. “I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time... They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass.”