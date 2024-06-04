Advertisement
Music

‘American Idol’ alum Mandisa’s cause of death revealed: complications of obesity

A Black woman smiling in a short-sleeved red gown and statement necklace with her hair in a braided updo
Singer Mandisa’s autopsy report confirms her father John Hundley’s belief that his daughter did not harm herself.
(Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for KLOVE)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Mandisa, the Grammy-winning Christian music singer and former “American Idol” contestant, died in April from complications of class III obesity, according to an autopsy report.

Documents obtained by People listed the singer’s manner of death as natural and noted that the 47-year-old was found dead in her Tennessee home on April 18. The singer “was last known alive approximately three weeks” before her death, the report said.

A representative for Mandisa, born Mandisa Lynn Hundley, confirmed the singer’s death to The Times on April 19. “At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details,” the representative said at the time.

Advertisement
A Black woman in a red gown with hair in a braided style and a necklace smiling against a black background

Music

Mandisa, ‘American Idol’ star and Grammy-winning Christian music singer, dies at 47

Grammy-winning Christian music singer Mandisa died Thursday at age 47, The Times confirmed. She was known for songs including ‘Overcomer’ and ‘Bleed the Same.’

April 19, 2024

Mandisa’s autopsy report confirms her father John Hundley‘s belief that his daughter “did not [harm herself],” which he expressed to Fox News Digital in May. He told the outlet that detectives “looked for signs that she may have harmed herself, and there were no signs to indicate that she did anything” of that nature. During a celebration of Mandisa’s life in late April, Hundley said he believed his daughter “fell down in her bedroom.”

Days after news of the “Overcomer” singer’s death broke, Tennessee police confirmed to The Times that there were no signs of foul play.

Cleveland Clinic defines class III obesity as a “chronic condition” in which a person has a body mass index of 40 or higher, or a BMI of 35 or higher while experiencing obesity-related health conditions. “Class III obesity can contribute to several serious health conditions, such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease,” the clinic says.
Mandisa accepting an award with closed eyes and a huge open mouth smile at a clear lectern with two microphones

Entertainment & Arts

Mandisa’s father gives eulogy: Singer’s death showed ‘no signs’ of self-harm

The gospel singer and ‘American Idol’ alumna, who won a Grammy for her album “Overcomer: The Greatest Hits,” was found dead in her Tennessee home on April 18. She was 47.

May 1, 2024

Mandisa was a five-time Grammy nominee who earned her first award for her 2014 album, “Overcomer.” While her legacy includes songs “Good Morning” and “You Keep Hope Alive,” she was most widely known for showcasing her talents on Season 5 of “American Idol” in 2006.

The long-running singing competition remembered Mandisa in an Instagram statement and with a musical tribute by former contestants Melinda Doolittle, Colton Dixon and Danny Gokey in an “Idol” episode that aired in late April. The singers, all dressed in white, delivered a cover of Mary Mary’s “Shackles (Praise You),” which Mandisa performed during her time on the series.

“I think she came in praising, I think she left praising,” Dixon said after the performance. “We’re gonna miss her, but our loss is heaven’s gain.”

Advertisement

Times staff writer Eva Hartman contributed to this report.

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsTelevisionBreaking News
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement