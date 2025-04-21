Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley’s Easter surprise? They are apparently an item

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have gone Instagram official as of Easter 2025.

It seems Billy Ray Cyrus doesn’t have an achy breaky heart with his new flame: British actor-model Elizabeth Hurley.

The country music artist, 63, and the “Austin Powers” alum, 59, hard-launched their relationship over the weekend in a joint Instagram post. “Happy Easter,” Hurley captioned the Sunday photo. In the picture, Cyrus dons a pair of green bunny ears and gives Hurley a kiss on the cheek as they lean against a wooden fence in a lush pasture.

Hurley’s 23-year-old son Damian, whom she shares with late film financier-philanthropist Steve Bing, commented on the Instagram post with celebratory and heart emojis. It seems Cyrus is the latest star to give love a go with Hurley, whose romantic history also includes ex-husband Arun Nayar (they divorced in 2011), Bing, NBA athlete Steve Nash and Hugh Grant.

Before Hurley, Cyrus was recently romantically linked to Australian singer Firerose. Cyrus, father of “Flowers” singer and “Hannah Montana” actor Miley Cyrus, met Firerose on the set of the Disney Channel show in the early 2000s and married his “Plans” collaborator in October 2023.

That marriage lasted less than a year.

Cyrus filed to divorce Firerose in June 2024. They settled their divorce two months later after trading scathing allegations of fraud and abuse. At the time, a representative for Cyrus said the singer was “relieved to put this nightmare behind him.”

Cyrus shared a look into his love life months after his adopted son Trace, one of the five children he shares with ex-wife Tish Cyrus-Purcell, voiced concern over his father’s health.

“You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it,” Trace wrote in a January Instagram post, days after his dad delivered a shaky performance at an Inauguration Day event.

Despite Trace’s public plea and accusation that Cyrus has “pushed all of us away,” the country singer said in a YouTube video that he was “praying for my family” affected by the January wildfires. Since then, Cyrus has also publicly praised daughters Miley and Noah Cyrus for their various achievements and projects.

Cyrus and Hurley’s seemingly unexpected relationship sparked some confusion in the Instagram comments (“Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert commented, “Wait….what?”), but the romance can reportedly be traced back to 2022. That’s when Hurley and Cyrus met on the set of the holiday film “Christmas in Paradise,” according to Page Six.

The former co-stars have “been friends for a long time and both found themselves single at the same time,” a source told the outlet. “The romantic side started only a few weeks ago.”