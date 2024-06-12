Kendrick Lamar lauds Compton College graduates, in first appearance since Drake feud

Kendrick Lamar has once again given a motivational talk to children—only this time, it’s not to Drake’s offspring.

On June 7, Lamar made an unexpected appearance at Compton College’s 2024 commencement ceremony, where he delivered a brief speech celebrating the new graduates. Lamar, a Compton native, has long made the city a central character in his music and visual iconography, including at his 2022 appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium.

“You had a lot of hardship, not only in your house and communities, but most importantly within yourself, and that’s the toughest thing to overcome,” Lamar said. “We’re still growing day by day, brick by brick, making sure we develop on the physical form and in the spiritual as well.”

“When I walk out in these cities and countries, I can be proud and say this is where I’m from,” Lamar continued. “Compton’s always been the future for me. I think we breed some of the most incredible individuals, creators, intellectuals. I’ve traveled the world, there’s no place like this one right here.”

The speech was his first public appearance since his incendiary feud with rival Drake, where the two rappers traded vicious accusations about their personal and professional lives. Lamar was widely seen as the victor, and scored two Hot 100 chart-topping singles - “Like That” and “Not Like Us” in the ensuing war.

The Pulitzer Prize winner Lamar also just announced a one-off hometown show, “The Pop Out: Ken and Friends,” set for the Kia Forum in Inglewood on the Juneteenth holiday, June 19.