Jack Black teases Tenacious D return after Kyle Gass’ Trump gaffe: ‘When it feels right’

Jack Black, right, says his friendship with Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass “hasn’t changed” despite the latter’s controversial comments about former President Donald Trump.

Tenacious D isn’t going anywhere, but it might take some time for the satirical rock-comedy duo to make a comeback, Jack Black says.

Black, who forms Tenacious D with actor Kyle Gass, clarified this week that the “Wonderboy” and “Kickapoo” band will “be back” after canceling its tour n July. “Everybody needs a break sometime,” the actor told Variety at the “Borderlands” premiere Tuesday.

The “School of Rock” comedian announced last month that Tenacious D would put its summer tour on hold after Gass made a controversial remark about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. On July 13, Trump was injured in a shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. The shooting left one rally attendee dead and two critically injured, and the Secret Service killed the gunman.

Advertisement

A day after the shooting, Gass brought the news to the stage. When asked to make a wish for his 64th birthday during a show in Sydney, Gass replied, “Don’t miss Trump next time.” The remark quickly sparked outrage and the group postponed a show in Newcastle, Australia, amid the controversy. Black then called off the tour, which was also slated to head to New Zealand and the United States.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” the “Kung Fu Panda” star said in an Instagram statement last month. “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.”

He continued at the time: “I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.”

Advertisement

Gass, who has a history of criticizing the Trump family, also apologized for his remark on Instagram, but as of Wednesday, that post has since been removed from his profile. In his July apology, Gass wrote that his comment was “highly inappropriate” and apologized for his “severe lack of judgment.” Amid the controversy, Gass also faced backlash from X owner Elon Musk and conservative Australian lawmaker Ralph Babet.

Nearly a month after Gass’ comment, Black told Variety that his friendship with his bandmate “hasn’t changed.”

“These things take time sometimes,” he told the outlet, “and we’ll be back when it feels right.”

Advertisement

Black and Gass formed Tenacious D in 1994 and gained a cult following for the band’s short films and songs including “Tribute” and “Rize of the Fenix.” The duo most recently released “...Baby One More Time” for the fourth chapter of Black’s “Kung Fu Panda” franchise.

Time staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.