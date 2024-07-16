Advertisement
Music

Jack Black puts Tenacious D’s plans ‘on hold’ after bandmate’s Trump shooting remark

Kyle Gass closes his eyes while playing guitar and Jack Black points while singing next to him.
Jack Black, right, has canceled Tenacious D’s summer tour and put the band’s future creative plans “on hold” following a comment on the Trump shooting by his bandmate, Kyle Gass, left.
(Leo Correa / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share via

Jack Black is canceling the rest of his Tenacious D tour after his bandmate Kyle Glass made a controversial statement about the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

Gass, who comprises half of the satirical rock-comedy duo, sparked outrage when he was asked to make a wish for his 64th birthday during a Sunday show in Sydney. He apparently replied: “Don’t miss Trump next time,” referring to the Saturday shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

The Grammy-winning band postponed a gig in Newcastle, New South Wales, on Tuesday in the wake of the controversy. Tenacious D — which developed a cult following in the late 1990s with a handful of short films that ran after episodes of “Mr. Show” — was scheduled to play additional shows in Australia and New Zealand this month before resuming its tour in the United States for a handful of shows in October.

Advertisement

Black said Tuesday that he was “blindsided” by what Gass said onstage on Sunday.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 03, 2018 - Tenacious D, the comedy rock duo with actors Jack Black, Lt, and Kyle Gass, outside their studio, October 03, 2018. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Why Tenacious D took its filthy new project to the wilds of YouTube

Jack Black and Kyle Gass had been anticipating a slam dunk.

Oct. 5, 2018

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” the “School of Rock” and “Super Mario Bros. Movie” star wrote on Instagram.

“After much reflection,” he continued, “I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.”

Black also said that he’s “grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Gass, who has been an outspoken critic of the Trump family, on Tuesday also apologized for his remark.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Politics

Would-be assassin got astonishingly close to Trump, had a clear shot. How did security measures fail?

Some experts see the attempted assassination of Trump as an epic security failure, questioning how the gunman could have gotten onto the roof of a nearby building.

July 15, 2024

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake,” he wrote on Instagram about an hour after Black’s statement was posted.

“I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

Advertisement

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement