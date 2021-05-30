Daughter of writer Michael Lewis and Tabitha Soren dies in crash

The 19-year-old daughter of “Moneyball” writer Michael Lewis and former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren died in a Northern California highway crash.

Michael Lewis, left, Dixie Lewis, Tabitha Soren, WalkerLewis and Quinn Lewis attend the premiere of “The Big Short” on Nov. 23, 2015, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Dixie Lewis was a passenger in a car driven by her friend and former Berkeley High School classmate Ross Schultz, 20, who also died in the Tuesday afternoon accident, according to her family and authorities.

“We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced,” Michael Lewis said in a statement to Berkeleyside, a community news site that first reported the deaths. “She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can’t find the words to describe the feeling.”

Her family, including siblings Walker and Quinn, will “find ways for her memory to live in her absence,” Michael Lewis said. A statement from Schultz’s family said they would hold his memory “dear and present and find ways to remember him, and Dixie, forever.”