Adam Driver confirms second child with Joanne Tucker: ‘This time I have to enjoy it more’

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker have been married since 2013 and share a 6-year-old son as well as a new daughter.

Adam Driver confirmed the birth of his second child with his wife, fellow actor Joanne Tucker.

While Driver was a guest on “Live With Kelly and Mark” on Wednesday, co-host Kelly Ripa asked the “Ferrari” and “Star Wars” actor about having a “baby girl.”

“I do, yeah, she’s 8 months,” Driver said before quipping, “You kind of forget how much babies kind of suck.”

Earlier this month, as Driver prepared to host “Saturday Night Live” for the fourth time, the Oscar nominee had reportedly announced his baby as a part of a rehearsal for his opening monologue.

“Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting,” he said, according to Page Six. “So this year, I wish for Ambien!”

However, the joke didn’t stick for the live show, during which he played an 11-month-old baby, and the news had remained under wraps until this week.

Driver and Tucker met at Juilliard, where they studied acting together, and eventually married in 2013. They welcomed their first child, a son, in 2016. The pair largely remain private about their relationship and children.

After co-host Mark Consuelos asked Driver if he was getting any sleep, he said, “Not a lot,” but added that unlike raising his first child, he’s “remembering this time that I have to enjoy it more.”

“The first time it just went too fast, and I was so anxious for him to kind of develop, so he could communicate and tell me what was wrong — now I’m kind of more patient with her, I’m trying to enjoy it it all,” Driver said.

Driver’s latest film, “Ferrari,” a biopic in which he stars as Enzo Ferrari, premiered at the Venice Film Festival and has garnered Oscar buzz. In 2019, Driver was nominated for a supporting actor Oscar for his role as a detective in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” and the next year was nominated for lead actor for “Marriage Story.”