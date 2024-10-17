Liam Payne’s One Direction bandmates ‘devastated’ by his death: ‘There will be more to say’

Liam Payne’s former bandmates have posted a joint message about the late One Direction singer’s unexpected death, in addition to tributes from individual members.

Payne, 31, died Wednesday after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. He succumbed to injuries suffered on impact, authorities said.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles said Thursday in a statement posted on the band’s Instagram account.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” they said. “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

Tomlinson, in a solo post, praised his late bandmate, who he said was an inspiration and a “positive, funny and kind soul.” He also recalled meeting Payne and hearing his voice during their time as competitors on “X Factor.”

“I got the chance to see the kind of brother I’d longed all my life for,” Tomlinson continued, praising Payne’s musical skills and sharing that they had spoken about reuniting.

Tomlinson concluded his post, which included a throwback photo of them sharing a moment onstage, with a message just for Payne.

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.”

Malik, who departed One Direction in 2015, mourned Payne in a separate statement shortly after the band’s joint post.

“I can’t help but think officially that there were so many conversations for us to have in our lives,” he said, captioning a photo of himself napping on Payne’s lap. He said Payne was a source of support and positivity amid “some of the most difficult times in my life” during his teenage years.

The “Pillow Talk” singer praised Payne for his leadership, writing, “we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.”

Times staff writer Malia Mendez contributed to this report.