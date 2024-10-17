The hours leading to Liam Payne’s death in Argentina: What we know

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne died Wednesday after falling from a balcony in Argentina.

More details are emerging about the circumstances surrounding the death of Liam Payne, who plunged from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The body of the 31-year-old singer, who was best known as a member of the boy band One Direction, was found in the courtyard of CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Officials said he could not be revived.

Here’s what we know.

Why was Payne in Argentina?

The 31-year-old singer had arrived in Argentina two weeks before his tragic death. The trip, he said on social media, was to support former bandmate Niall Horan during an Oct. 2 concert tour stop at Movistar Arena.

Before leaving, he posted a Snapchat story about wanting to reconnect with Horan.

“It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken,” he said. “I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but just — but we need to talk.”

Payne had been traveling with girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who returned to the U.S. two days before his death, saying on TikTok: “We were supposed to be there for like five days, turned into two weeks, and I was just like, I need to go home.”

What is the singer’s background?

One Direction members Harry Styles, left, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan wave during an event to promote their film “One Direction: This Is Us,” in Makuhari, near Tokyo in 2015. (Koji Sasahara / Associated Press)

Payne and his bandmates shot to fame at a young age. He was 16 when he appeared on the U.K. talent competition “X Factor,” where judges decided he would join Horan, Harry Styles, Zyan Malik and Louis Tomlinson to create One Direction. The band, which formed under the tutelage of mega-producer Simon Cowell, didn’t take the show’s top prize but gained widespread fame. They also racked up a slew of hits, including “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Steal My Girl,” before going on hiatus in 2015 after Malik’s abrupt exit.

Payne, like his disbanded counterparts, went on to launch a solo career; highlights included the songs “Strip That Down,” “Get Low,” “Familiar” featuring J Balvin and “For You” with Rita Ora. In 2022, he turned critical of his former bandmates during an interview with Logan Paul, positioning himself as the most successful 1D alum and saying he “disliked” Malik.

Payne also opened up about his struggles with mental health, pills and alcohol, saying that he turned to alcohol as a way to cope with the intense fame that enveloped One Direction. In 2023, he talked about his abuse of alcohol after he spent almost 100 days in a Louisiana rehab facility. In an eight-minute video posted on YouTube in July of that year, the singer said he was almost six months sober.

He spoke of his 7-year-old son, Bear, from his relationship with singer Cheryl Cole before their split in July 2018.

“There’s no point in being a dad when you’ve got nothing to teach,” he said. “Up until this point, I don’t think I really had much to [teach] other than ... loving him.”

What happened leading up to his death?

The patio of the hotel where former One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead after falling from a balcony Wednesday in Buenos Aires. (Victor R. Caivano / Associated Press)

In the days leading up to his unexpected death, Payne was reportedly dealing with legal issues involving another ex, Texan model Maya Henry. She dated and was engaged to Payne after his split with Cole until 2022. Henry had filed a cease-and-desist order against Payne, alleging he had repeatedly contacted her, People reported.

Henry alleged in a TikTok on Oct. 6, without naming Payne, that an ex would incessantly call, email and text her and her mother from different phone numbers and iCloud accounts. “Is that normal behavior to you?” Henry asked.

In May, Henry released “Looking Forward” — a fictional novel “inspired by true events” about the time she was still engaged to Payne.

“If you do something that’s nonfiction, everything has to be so factual and you can’t leave anything out,” she said on “The Internet Is Dead” podcast.

Payne traveled to Argentina to attend the Oct. 2 concert of fellow One Direction member Horan, delighting some fans about the possibility of a Payne-Horan reunion.

Payne was seen in a video shared on social media greeting fans at the concert, held at Movistar Arena — shaking hands with excited fans and playfully doing the macarena.

Early Wednesday, Payne was seen on now-deleted Snapchat stories eating breakfast with Cassidy, saying he was having “a lovely day in Argentina.” It was unclear, however, when the video was taken because Cassidy had left for the U.S. two days before that.

A city official and local law enforcement claimed that, before he fell from the balcony, Payne was “aggressive.” They said he seemed to be drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Later that day, police received an emergency call from a hotel worker asking for help with a guest.

“He is destroying the entire room and we need you to send someone,” the worker said, according to Reuters.

They believed the guest’s life was at risk because of the balcony in his room.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said Payne succumbed to injuries suffered in the fall, with no chance of resuscitation.

A spokesperson for the Security Ministry of Buenos Aires municipality said in a statement that Payne “had thrown himself from the balcony of his room.” Arriving police heard a thud and found Payne’s body in the hotel courtyard, the spokesperson said.

