Advertisement
Music

Kendrick Lamar, after releasing ruthless ‘Not Like Us,’ says he’s not ‘an angry person’

Several smiling men stand next to a red vehicle in daytime
Kendrick Lamar, seen smiling in a green jacket during production of the music video for “Not Like Us,” is offering a deeper meaning to his hit diss track.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share via

For Kendrick Lamar, there’s much more to his catchy hater anthem “Not Like Us” than his disdain for Drake.

Five months after dropping the diss track, which decisively ended the rappers’ legendary rap feud earlier this year, Lamar explained in a recent interview that the song is “the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent.”

Lamar, a Compton native, contemplated the personal meaning of his Drake diss track in a far-ranging conversation with “All the Stars” collaborator SZA for Harper’s Bazaar. “Not Like Us,” released in May, was Lamar’s final entry in his fiery back-and-forth with Drake.

Advertisement
Who's Counting 10/10/2024 Illustration by Natalia Agatte

Awards

Will Kendrick Lamar spin his diss track ‘Not Like Us’ into Grammys gold?

The Compton-born rapper may finally get the last word in his lyrical battle with Drake

Oct. 9, 2024

The two Grammy winners began trading musical blows in March after Lamar appeared on Future and Metro Boomin‘s “Like That” to reject the idea that he, Drake and J. Cole were on the same level. Cole had implied this on a verse in Drake’s 2023 song “First Person Shooter.” By early May, the beef was well underway as both Lamar and Drake each released multiple diss tracks and traded scathing verses alleging domestic violence and child sexual abuse.

Then “Not Like Us,” produced by DJ Mustard, came into the mix and rap fans declared Lamar the winner. The song became a near-instant hit as it quickly went viral on social media. At Lamar’s Juneteenth “Pop Out” celebration at the Kia Forum, “Not Like Us” made for an unforgettable grand finale.

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage

Music

Kendrick Lamar reps L.A. unity at Forum, performs ‘Not Like Us’ marathon, brings out Dr. Dre

This was Lamar’s first live set in Southern California since he and Drake scorched the earth with reams of diss tracks that topped charts and changed their legacies forever.

June 20, 2024

“Not Like Us” represents a man who has morals, Lamar told SZA.

“He has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering,” he said. “He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man.”

Advertisement

He added: “If I’m thinking of ‘Not Like Us,’ I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that.”

During the interview, which included no mention of Drake, Lamar told SZA he doesn’t believe he’s “an angry person,” noting he believes in love and war and channels this belief in his music.

“Just allowing them to exist and allowing them to flow through me,” the Pulitzer Prize winner said. “That’s what I believe.”

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES -- AUGUST 15, 2024: Mustard at Encore Recording Studios in Burbank, California on Thursday, August 15, 2024 (Kayla James / For The Times)

Music

Mustard on fatherhood, his new album and the world-stopping ‘Not Like Us’

The L.A. producer’s moment in hip-hop has been a lifetime in the making. He explains how his grind in the world of West Coast rap prepared him for the runaway success of Kendrick Lamar’s smash “Not Like Us.”

Aug. 21, 2024

Lamar, who filmed the “Not Like Us” music video in Compton, will return to the Super Bowl stage next year after performing in the 2022 halftime show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent. Roc Nation, Apple Music and the NFL announced in September he will headline this coming year’s halftime show Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Despite his summer smash and upcoming Super Bowl stint, Lamar said in the interview that music is not his “end goal.”

“I get fulfilled sharing my experiences with the youth and allowing them to hear these stories and hear these experiences and catch up to them,” he said, adding he values more communication “with people in general.”

“Music is just a vessel to get me there.”

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Music

Advertisement
Advertisement