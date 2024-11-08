Bhad Bhabie reveals cancer battle, tells trolls to stop ‘worst narratives’ around her weight

Rapper Bhad Bhabie, hoping to silence the “worst narratives” about her appearance, has revealed she is battling cancer.

The 21-year-old “Gucci Flip Flops” performer, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, addressed critics Thursday on social media. “I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me loose [sic] weight,” she said in an Instagram story, reassuring fans she is “slowly gaining it back.”

Bregoli, infamous for her viral 2016 appearance on “Dr. Phil,” also urged her fans to “stop running [with] the worst narratives.” In recent weeks, multiple Instagram users voiced concern over Bregoli’s appearance. Some joked about her eating habits, and others speculated about whether the rapper was using a weight-loss drug.

Advertisement

Since the comments surfaced in early October, Bregoli had posted several photos of herself in body-hugging outfits, but did not address fans’ concerns until this week. Hours after Bregoli shared her story, a family member confirmed Friday morning to TMZ that the rapper is indeed battling cancer. The family member said Bregoli is receiving treatment from a doctor but did not share additional information.

On Friday, Bregoli’s mother, Barbara Bregoli, also shamed gossip blogger Perez Hilton after he shared news of the musician’s health announcement. Barbara Bregoli said Hilton implied Bhad Bhabie would fake her diagnosis. “There is also the possibility that she might’ve pulled a Lil Tay,” Hilton said in a video posted early Thursday, name-dropping the braggadocious young rapper who was the subject of a death hoax last year.

“I don’t know if she’s lying. I’m not claiming she’s lying ... knowing how these types of people operate, I wouldn’t put it past her to do something like this for attention,” Hilton said. “And actually I hope that’s the case because it would suck if she had or still has cancer at such a young age.”

Advertisement

Barbara Bregoli fired back on Instagram: “I pray to God one of your children never get cancer. I’ve had it twice. How dare you say my daughter’s faking this.”

After her daughter’s announcement, Barbara Bregoli recalled her own experience with cancer medication. “For all those individuals commenting on cancer and cancer meds just bloating you this was me one year after my 1st diagnosis,” she captioned a 2008 photo of herself looking slender in a white skirt and black sleeveless top.

Echoing her daughter’s sentiments, Barbara Bregoli urged people to “stop with your assumptions!!!”