Latin Grammys 2024: Édgar Barrera, Bad Bunny and Karol G top this year’s nominations

Global superstars Bad Bunny from Puerto Rico and Karol G from Colombia are at the top of this year’s Latin Grammy nominations, each competing for eight trophies. But it’s the prolific songwriter-producer Édgar Barrera from Texas who emerges for a second year in a row as the leading contender, this time in nine categories — in 2023 he dominated with 13 nominations and took home three golden gramophones.

The pair of reggaeton acts, however, share multiple category honors with the leading nominee. Karol G’s cumbia-pop song “Mi Ex Tenía Razón,” a nomination that includes Barrera, and Bad Bunny’s “Monaco” are in competition for record of the year. The category includes: Anitta‘s “Mil Veces”; Camilo & Carin Leon’s “Una Vida Pasada”; Cimafunk & Monsieur Periné’s “Catalina”; Jorge Drexler’s “Derrumbe”; Fonseca & Grupo Niche’s “Con Dinero y Sin Dinero”; Juan Luis Guerra 4.40’s “Mambo 23”; Mon Laferte’s “Tenochtitlán” and Kali Uchis & Peso Pluma for “Igual Que Un Ángel.”

Barrera, who has worked with everyone from Shakira to Madonna, is also competing for album of the year, song of the year (with three nominations in the category), regional song (two nominations), songwriter of the year and producer of the year.

Barrera’s career spans more than a decade as he’s worked his way up to become one of biggest industry names of his generation known for his ability to blend and move across a variety of genres, from urban to música Mexicana and more. This year his songwriter of the year nomination is noted for tracks performed by Shakira, Don Omar, Becky G and Grupo Firme, among others. He’s competing in a pool with other high-profile names, including música Mexicana writer (and singer) Horacio Palencia.

“This recognition signifies another year of intensive work with many others who have been part of the journey,” said Palencia, who lives in Mazatlan.

Karol G’s multiple nominations include categories for album of the year, song of the year and reggaeton performance for the track “Qlona,” featuring Peso Pluma, from “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season).” The Colombian artist is also competing in the same category with Bad Bunny, J Balvin featuring Jowell & Randy & De La Ghetto, Alvaro Diaz featuring Rauw Alejandro and Kali Uchis, who also features Karol G.

Album of the year nominees include: Ángela Aguilar, “Bolero”; Camilo, “Cuatro”; Xande De Pilares, “Xande Canta Caetano”; Karol G, “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)”; Kany García, “García”; Juan Luis Guerra 4.40, “Radio Güira”; Mon Laferte, “Autopoiética”; Carin León, “Boca Chueca, Vol. 1”; Residente, “Las Letras Ya No Importan” and Shakira’s 12th studio album in seven years “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.”

New artist nominees include: Agris, Kevin Aguilar, Darumas, Nicolle Horbath, Latin Mafia, Cacá Magalhães, Os Garotin, Iñigo Quintero, Sofi Saar and Ela Taubert. Pop vocal album contenders include Caloncho, Emilia, Luis Fonsi, Mau y Ricky, Kali Uchis and Nicole Zignago.

Pop/rock album nominees include Bruses’ “Cuando Ella Me Besó Probé A Dios,” Conociendo Rusia’s “Jet Love,” Jay De La Cueva’s self-titled project, Draco Rosas’ “Reflejos De Lo Eterno” and Francisca Valenzuela’s “Adentro.”

Valenzuela, who is also nominated for alternative song, said that her nominations made her feel grateful to those who have supported her career through the years.

“The album ‘Adentro’ and the song ‘Déjalo Ir’ are these creations that are so intimate and confessional and personal,” Valenzuela told De Los. “To be able to connect through music and songwriting and do your own thing and be heard is a privilege and such an exciting and emotional thing. It makes me believe and trust that we can connect through art and storytelling.”

This year the Latin Recording Academy has added electronic music as a new field. Two competing categories are also being introduced, Latin electronic music performance and contemporary Mexican music album, which in this debut year includes nominees Natanael Cano, DannyLux, Grupo Frontera, Carín León, Michelle Maciel and Peso Pluma.

Manuel Abud, the chief executive overseeing the Latin Recording Academy since 2021, said that the current year saw 23,000 entries, which points to the growth and worldwide reach of Latin music.

“The Latin Grammys are a true pop culture phenomenon and a true general market player breaking records and topping charts,” Abud told The Times. “The 25th [anniversary] is obviously an important point in our history and I think the nominees reflect that process of migration and the process of where we are as an academy.”

Nominees for this year’s Latin Grammy Awards were selected in 58 categories with songs released during the eligibility period between June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024. Songs considered for nominations must be new and contain a minimum percentage of lyric content (60%) in Spanish, Portuguese or any native regional dialect.

The Latin Grammy Awards will be held in Miami on Nov. 14 and will air live on Univision. For the complete list of nominees, go to the official site.