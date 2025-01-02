Wayne Osmond, Osmond Brothers singer and guitarist, dies at 73

Wayne Osmond, the second eldest sibling in the Osmond Brothers group of singers, has died. He was 73.

The baritone-voiced singer and guitarist, who was the fourth oldest of the nine Osmond children and older brother to famed duo Donny and Marie Osmond, “passed away peacefully” Wednesday surrounded by his wife and five children, his daughter Amy Osmond Cook said Thursday in a statement posted on Facebook. The family also launched a celebration of life page on the platform to memorialize the late musician.

“His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world. He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly,” his daughter’s statement said.

Advertisement

No cause of death was immediately available.

Entertainment & Arts George Osmond, 90; patriarch of famous family of singers, including Donny and Marie George Osmond, the patriarch who launched the singing and entertainment careers of the Osmond family 45 years ago during a fortuitous trip to Disneyland, has died.

Wayne Osmond, born Melvin Wayne Osmond in Ogden on Aug. 28, 1951, wed Kathlyn White in 1974. The multi-instrumentalist had surgery for a brain tumor in 1997, suffered a stroke in 2012 that left him unable to play guitar and also was treated for cancer, according to the Hollywood Reporter. But he famously reunited with his siblings in 2019 to sing with his brothers for sister Marie’s 60th birthday.

Representatives for Donny and Marie Osmond did not immediately comment when contacted Thursday by The Times.

Brother Merrill Osmond said on Facebook that Wayne Osmond recently had “a massive stroke” and that he was being treated at a Salt Lake City hospital. Wayne “endured much” and “gave it his all,” he said, and praised his brother’s “genius in his ability to write music” and “capture the hearts of millions of people and bring them closer to God.”

Advertisement

“My brother was a saint before he came into this world, and he will leave as an even greater saint than he came in,” Merrill Osmond wrote Thursday on Facebook. “I’ve never known a man that had more humility. A man with absolute no guile. An individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met.

“His departure from this earth will be a sad moment for some, but for those who are waiting for him on the other side, there will be a massive celebration beyond anything we can imagine,” he added.

Wayne’s younger brother Jay Osmond also said Thursday that he was “deeply saddened” by the death and that “a true legend has left the Earth.”

Advertisement

“It is said that where there is great love there is great grief as we part during our earthly journey. Throughout my life I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings. He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades,” he wrote on Facebook.

Jay Osmond said that when he visited his brother last week, Wayne Osmond was sad that he could no longer fly a plane and that “flying brought him peace.”

“What gives me joy is to know that my brother ‘Wings’ has earned his wings and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now. The reunion he must’ve had with Father and Mother I’m sure was spectacular!” he said.

Family patriarch George Osmond, a soldier who launched his children’s entertainment careers in the late 1950s, died in 2007. He was predeceased by his wife, Olive Osmond, in 2004.

Both husband and wife passed on their affinity for music — George’s as a singer and Olive’s as a saxophone player — to their children and formed the Osmond Brothers troupe with sons Alan, Wayne, and Jay Osmond. (The couple’s two eldest sons, Virl and Tom, have degenerative hearing loss that affected their speech.) George taught the quartet how to sing four-part harmonies as children, and they performed for their Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints congregation in Ogden, Utah. They also performed at fairs and amusement parks in the late 1950s.

The family made its way to Los Angeles in 1962 to audition for “The Lawrence Welk Show” but didn’t land the gig. As a consolation, George Osmond took the family to Disneyland. The boys were dressed alike and the barbershop quartet performing on Main Street took notice. They were asked to do a number with the group; the performance ended up lasting for more than an hour. According to D23, the Osmonds then were brought to the Disneyland entertainment office, where they signed their first professional contract.

Advertisement

Archives Life ‘Inside the Osmonds,’ a Family’s Success, Struggles Jimmy Osmond, the family’s youngest and an executive producer on tonight’s ABC movie, provides a peek into the clan’s highs and lows.

While they were performing at Disneyland, the father of singer Andy Williams spotted them and recommended the group to his son, ultimately leading the Osmond Brothers to book a five-year network TV run on “The Andy Williams Show.”.

The group added youngest brother Donny Osmond in 1963, changing its name to the Osmonds, and appeared on “The Jerry Lewis Show” before signing with a record label. They produced 34 gold and platinum records in the 1960s and ’70s, according to the Associated Press, including the 1971 chart-topper “One Bad Apple (Don’t Spoil the Whole Bunch).” Their other Billboard Hot 100 hits include “Down by the Lazy River,” “Yo-Yo,” “Love Me for a Reason” and “Crazy Horses.”

Donny and younger sister Marie also performed separately and as a duo to much success in music and television. Wayne made frequent appearances on the “Donny and Marie” variety show, which ran from 1975 to 1979 and which he also occasionally produced.