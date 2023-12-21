Advertisement
Movies

Gary Oldman says roles in ‘Batman’ and ‘Harry Potter’ movies ‘saved’ him as a dad

Gary Oldman smiles while wearing a black tuxedo over a light-blue shirt with ruffles
Gary Oldman is thankful for his roles in the blockbuster “Batman” and “Harry Potter” franchises for family reasons.
(Alberto Pezzali / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Veteran actor Gary Oldman is praising his appearances in the blockbuster franchises of “Harry Potter” and Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy for saving him in his darkest hour.

The 65-year-old actor — who played Sirius Black in the “Harry Potter” films and Det. Jim Gordon in the “Batman” movies — recently opened up about how those big-time roles helped him professionally and personally.

“At 42 years old I woke up divorced and I had custody of [my] boys,” Oldman said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” last week. “[T]hat was hard because there was a shift in the industry where a lot of productions were being [filmed] in Hungary, Budapest, Prague, Australia, you know, all of these places. So, I turned down a lot of work.”

As Barrymore explained, production moved to these locations for “tax reasons” that would benefit movie studios’ budgets.

UNITED KINGDOM, LONDON: March 29, 2022- Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden star in the new Apple TV+ thriller series "Slow Horses", about MI5 agents put out to pasture but are not quite done yet. They are photographed at the Ham Yard Hotel in London. CREDIT: CHRISTOPHER L PROCTOR/ FOR THE TIMES

Awards

Why Gary Oldman longed to be on TV — and what happened when he got there

The actor relished the long build of a repeating character. He found it in the spy series “Slow Horses.”

May 24, 2022

“Thank God for ‘Harry Potter,’” Oldman continued. “I tell you, the two — ‘Batman’ and ‘Harry Potter’ — really, they saved me, because it meant that I could do the least amount of work for the most amount of money and then be home with the kids.”

Advertisement

The Oscar winner noted that it was really important to him to make sure that his two younger children didn’t feel like they were “being brought up by a nanny.” He was so committed to this that he flew back and forth from London to L.A. 27 times while filming 2005’s “Batman Begins,” just to optimize his time with his kids.

“I was really not there for [my] first boy and then I got the opportunity to have these other two kids and I thought, ‘I’ve now been given a real gift to be the dad I imagined I wanted to be or could be with the first boy, Alfie, I’ve got a chance to repair this and switch it around,’” the “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” actor said of his parenting woes with son Alfie Oldman, whom he shares with actor Lesley Manville.

LONDON, UK - MAY 13: Saskia Reeves and Gary Oldman photographed at 180 Strand, London on May 13, 2023. (Tom Jamieson / For The Times)

Awards

A flatulent MI5 agent walks into a bar ... and it’s Gary Oldman in ‘Slow Horses’

The actor plays a sharp-tongued veteran spy and by his side is the “bit OCD” secretary and recovering alcoholic played by Saskia Reeves. And what a backstory they bring to the Apple TV+ series.

June 15, 2023

Oldman also spoke to other changes he made in his life since the birth of his first child that changed his perspective on life. “I’m almost 27 years sober so everything I have today is ... really through sobriety,” he said.

Even with a slew of Academy Award and Emmy nominations and widespread respect from his peers, Oldman still thinks his greatest accomplishment is that his children are good.

“My kids are not geniuses, but they’re really, really nice people,” he said. “I think [that we need] more nice people in the world. We’ve got geniuses, we’ve done enough of them. We need really kind people. Good heart and not mean-spirited. I think they saved my life.”

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement